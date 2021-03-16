With last softball season being cut short because of COVID-19, the Notre Dame Pioneers were hungry to get back to what they do best — hitting home runs.
The Pios hit 37 home runs in 14 games last season before the shutdown, and they have already hit 52 through 19 games this season. Leading the parade is LSU commitment Maci Bergeron, who was named 2020 Louisiana Softball Gatorade Player of the Year and has already hit 21 home runs in 2021.
The national single-season home run record for a high school softball team is believed to be 79, according to Lady Pios coach Dale Serie.
“We have the same lineup that went undefeated in 2019 minus three girls,” Serie said. “Our lineup is built with power and speed. We can swing it, which makes it easier for our pitchers.”
The Pios (15-4) and their torrid home run pace have them ranked No. 1 in Division III despite being young in the circle.
“We’re off to a good start, but we’re still trying to find our true identity,” Serie said. “We can swing the bat and score runs in high numbers, but we’re young in the circle and need to get a little more polished there.”
Bergeron isn’t the only Lady Pio hitting homers. She’s complemented by fellow LSU commitment Abigail Savoy and Corine Poncho, who both have 11.
“We have three juniors (Bergeron, Savoy and Poncho) who can get the ball out the park,” Serie said. “We also have two seniors along with some sophomores and juniors mixed in. They’re good kids who are unselfish and will do whatever the team needs.”
While the Lady Pios lack an experienced ace in the circle like they had with Sydnei Simon in 2019, sophomore Bailee Royer has stepped up this season.
“Bailee Royer is a newcomer for us who has gotten key innings and has gotten quality wins," Serie said. "She’s been our ace. Morgan Alleman and Corine Poncho throw some innings when needed, and we’re able to get run support so we’re not pitching with our backs against the wall.”
The Lady Pios have played a tough schedule with four tournaments against teams above them in class.
“We’ve been playing 5A teams to test us for the playoffs so there isn’t anything we haven’t seen,” Serie said. "Our midweek games we could handle, but our weekend tournaments had to be tough because we wanted to put the girls in a situation where they could handle losing because sometimes winning and not losing can do more harm than good.”
The Pios had a tough weekend stretch when they were swept by a trio of 5A schools, but Serie said playing up is necessary in their quest for a third straight state championship.
“This weekend was tough playing seven innings all three games, but I feel like we’ll be ready to play seven innings if needed,” Serie said. “I think this group right here has completely bought into winning at the end and are a very unselfish group with three high-caliber girls pushing each other in the same direction. This is a special group that’s going to have a really good year when it’s said and done and hopefully three-peat.”