When you’ve won 1,072 games, not all of them can have the same significance.
But when St. Thomas More’s boys basketball coach Danny Broussard secured a 66-50 win over Westgate on Tuesday, it just felt a little more weighty than almost all the others.
Not only did the win move Broussard into the No. 9 spot on the nation’s all-time winningest coach list, it more importantly left him one win ahead of legendary Louisiana coach Joel Hawkins.
“This is kind of cool because I’ve got the utmost respect for coach Hawkins,” Broussard said of his first thoughts after Tuesday’s win.
Hawkins, who died in 2016, after winning 1,071 games at Lake Providence and Southern Lab. Hawkins was the state’s all-time winningest boys basketball coach when he retired, winning 11 of his 12 career state titles with the Kittens in Baton Rouge.
“He had some really great teams and some really great players,” Broussard said of Hawkins. “I was just always impressed at how disciplined the players were. He was just a first-class guy and he ran a first-class operation. You kind of wanted to model yourself after him. He coached it right … that’s how it’s supposed to be.”
Incredibly, Broussard said he never coached against Hawkins during his career, despite all the years they coached 50 miles apart.
Broussard has coached against the No. 1 on the list – Robert Hughes of Fort Worth, Texas – and No. 7 – Bill Krueger of Houston – and many times against Peabody’s legendary coach Charles Smith, who recently passed Krueger into the No. 6 position with 1,104 wins currently as an active coach.
“Until coach Charles Smith, he held the record (in the state) for many years,” Broussard said. “He set the bar. Now coach Smith has passed him and now me. It’s pretty awesome to be mentioned in the same breath as him. That’s pretty cool.
“He set the standard. I just remember watching him coach at the Top 28. I was always impressed with how disciplined his teams were.”
There was also some significance to Tuesday’s win coming against Westgate coach Oliver Winston, who also was victim for Broussard’s 900th career win.
“I think I owe coach Winston a steak dinner,” Broussard laughed. “We’ve been at each other for 30 years it seems like, so it is great that we had those battles.
“I never forget the game he came into our gym and I think they hit like 14 3s and they beat us by 20. So yes, Oliver and his team has had his share of good fortune against us too, but as of late, it’s been ours.”
Two of the next three ahead of Broussard on the list now – Smith and Tony Harper of El Paso, Texas – are still active coaches. Harper had 1,077 wins after the conclusion of last season.