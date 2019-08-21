Editor's note: This is the 24th in a 30-day series highlighting high school football teams in the Acadiana area. Up next are the Loreauville Tigers.

WHAT WE KNOW

Loreauville is poised to make a huge turnaround from a 1-9 season in 2018.

Heading into Week 1 last year, the Tigers were already without four injured two-way starters, and then coach Terry Martin lost his best player, Zy Alexander, to a broken collarbone the following week against Lafayette Christian.

Alexander is back for his senior year, and the 6-foot-3, 175-pounder will wear a variety of hats. He's the starting quarterback, but Alexander will also play wide receiver at times.

He's being recruited primarily as a free safety and already has a couple of scholarship offers from FCS schools. If Alexander has a big season, he could draw interest from larger college programs.

Sophomore Calep Jacob will also take snaps at quarterback, especially when the Tigers want to create mismatches with Alexander at receiver. Jacob got ample experience last year after Alexander went down.

"Calep looks good at both quarterback and slot receiver," Martin said. "We knew he had talent, but last year he flew by the seat of his pants. His answer to everything was to tuck it and run. He's really matured with making the right reads, and it's invaluable to have another quarterback."

The top three running backs all return — juniors Chris Anthony and Jaylyn James and sophomore Ethan Simon, who has the team's best vertical jump.

Early on, the Tigers are planning to use a two-back set out of the shotgun. As the season progresses, Martin says he'll go with more of a one-back set.

There's "no doubt" that Loreauville will be better on the offensive perimeter, according to Martin, who is ecstatic about the return of senior wide receiver/cornerback Logan Girouard.

On the first play from scrimmage last year, Girouard tore his ACL on a reverse. He is the fastest player on the team with a "high 4.5 in the 40-yard dash," his coach said.

Led by senior tackle Austin Belaire, the offensive line returns three starters although Austin Dugas is out for the next few weeks after arthroscopic surgery.

The interior line, which averages 232 pounds, has above-average size for a 2A school, but the question is "how good will they be able to move?" according to Martin.

One of Loreauville's biggest strengths — the leadership of senior receiver Connor Ransonet — won't show up in boxscores.

"Connor started a couple of games last year, but because of our upcoming young talent, he won't play as much," Martin said. "Although he's not getting as many reps, Connor has a phenomenal attitude.

"He's just a great leader with a 31 on the ACT. We asked him to talk to our kids at the youth camp, and the one bit of advice he gave them was to show up every day. He's an unsung hero and a very important part of this football team."

WHAT WE DON'T KNOW

How good will the Tigers be on defense?

Last year, Loreauville allowed more than 44 points per game. Martin is switching from a four-man front to a 3-3 stack, and he is bringing back all six starters from the front end of the defense.

The defensive line will do more slanting and stunting, "which has its benefits and also has its dangers," Martin said.

The ability of the linebacking corps to hold up for four quarters could be crucial as all three play both ways.

While the secondary has some new faces, big things are expected from sophomore cornerback Collin Jacob.

"Collin and Calep are twin brothers," Martin said. "We had a great day of practice last week. Collin came up and broke a kid's helmet. It's a trend of physicality that we hope continues."

The Loreauville coach is also concerned about his squad's mental state.

"Are we as mentally tough as we need to be?" he said. "How will we react when we face true adversity? Our young guys lost it last year when they faced adversity, so we're putting an emphasis on discipline and doing the little things right."

HOW WE SEE IT

In 2018, the non-district schedule couldn't have been much more difficult as Loreauville faced Vermilion Catholic (Division IV semifinalist), LCA (Division IV champion) and Welsh (Class 2A runner-up).

"That was a gauntlet we started with," Martin said. "But we actually looked good on the first couple of drives in those games before you visibly saw our linemen wilt."

This year's non-district slate includes Central Catholic, Erath and Elton, which isn't a cakewalk but it's not as formidable as last season.

With Catholic-New Iberia and Ascension Episcopal, District 7-2A is top-heavy. Franklin, which reached the quarterfinals last year, is the consensus pick to finish third with Loreauville fourth in the eight-team district.

If the Tigers can stay relatively healthy, expect a return to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

MARQUEE MATCHUP

Sept. 5: at Central Catholic

"This game will set the tone of the rest of the season because Central Catholic is a quality opponent that will win a bunch of games in Class A," said Martin, who will be coaching against an old nemesis in Tommy Minton.

"We played Patterson back when Tommy was there and I was at Breaux Bridge and Cecilia. They had Kenny Hilliard at running back."

The Eagles officially went 5-5 in 2018, but they also won a scrimmage against Southside, which will play varsity football for the first time this season, during their open date.

"They have a bunch of kids back," Martin said. "Fourteen seniors, which is great for a Class A school. On film, they put so much pressure on you defensively that you better have answers, but we have perimeter guys who can hopefully do some damage."

COACHSPEAK

When Martin arrived at Loreauville last year, he brought in only one new member to the staff.

"Coach (Eric) Howard, the defensive coordinator, was the head coach at Morgan City two years ago," Martin said. "He and Jamar Lewis, who coaches the receivers and defensive backs, have worked well together. They have put together some great defensive packages."

Martin said he is "really thankful" to have Lewis, who helped lead Westgate to multiple appearances in the semifinals under coach Brian Fine. Martin says Lewis "has a wealth of knowledge. He's a guy who knows everything you can ask about football."

NOTABLE NAMES

QB/FS Zy Alexander, 6-3, 175, Sr.

Alexander "can legitimately play three different spots in college," Martin said. "He does not miss practice or workouts and has the potential to be one of the best guys I've ever had, and I'm talking up there with Domanick Davis, who was Rookie of the Year for the Houston Texans; and Jessie Daniels and Jonathan Zeno, who both played on national championship teams at LSU."

WR/CB Logan Girouard, 5-9, 160, Jr.

"A real quiet kid who does a lot of things for us," Martin said of Girouard. "He never misses a day and is one of the first ones here in the morning. He did a ton of extra work during the offseason to rehab his ACL, and he did it religiously. Logan had a great summer and we're looking for a lot of big things from him."

RB/LB Chris Anthony, 5-7, 180, Jr.

Anthony pondered quitting football after being plagued with fumble problems as a sophomore. He ultimately decided to return and did so with a vengeance in the weight room. "Chris is a short, stocky back who will also start at linebacker," Martin said. "He has the best hands of the backs and we'll throw the ball to him."

RB/LB Jaylyn James, 5-6, 165, Jr.

James and Anthony "are pretty much interchangeable," Martin said. "Jaylyn is a little lighter but is possibly the strongest player we have pound-for-pound." James had a huge night in Loreauville's only win last year, rushing for 95 yards and a touchdown and recovering a fumble near the goal-line in the second half to preserve the victory over Delcambre.

OL/DL Austin Belaire, 5-10, 205, Sr.

Belaire "is not a real big kid but he has a great punch with violent hands," Martin said. "He has really good technique and will play defensive end and offensive tackle. One of the hardest things to teach linemen is how to take the correct steps. Footwork is so important, and he has that down pat."

Head coach: Terry Martin

Record: 77-89 overall

2019 SCHEDULE

September

5 Central Catholic

13 ERATH

20 Elton

26 Franklin*

October

4 HOUMA CHRISTIAN*

11 Catholic N.I.*

18 DELCAMBRE*

25 West St. Mary*

November

1 ASCENSION EPISCOPAL*

8 JEANERETTE*

*--denotes district game

HOME GAMES ALL CAPS

2018 REWIND

Overall: 1-9

Lost Vermilion Catholic 45-6

Lost LAFAYETTE CHRISTIAN 56-0

Lost Welsh 55-6

Lost JEANERETTE 20-14

Lost Franklin 28-0

Lost CATHOLIC P.C.

Lost Catholic N.I.68-8

Lost Ascension Episcopal 48-12

Lost WEST ST. MARY 26-0

Beat DELCAMBRE 46-38

LAST FIVE SEASONS

2018: 1-9

2017: 3-8

2016: 8-3

2015: 9-3

2014: 7-5

Key losses: OL/DL Austin Melancon, RB/DB Leslie Joseph Jr.

Base offense: Spread

Base defense: 3-3 stack

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP

Offense

WR Logan Girouard (5-9, 160, Jr.)*

TE Bryan Patout (6-0, 210, Jr.)*

TE Jesse Pelous (5-11, 170, Jr.)

OT Luke Broussard (5-10, 200, Sr.)

OG Trey Bijeaux (5-8, 240, Jr.)*

C Luke Etie (5-10, 280, Sr.)

OG Austin Dugas (5-8, 235, Soph.)*

OT Austin Belaire (5-10, 205, Sr.)*

QB Zy Alexander (6-3, 175, Sr.)*

RB Chris Anthony (5-7, 180, Jr.)*

FB Landon Dugas (5-6, 140, Sr.)

Defense

DE Austin Belaire (6-0, 205, Sr.)*

NG Hanz Louviere (5-8, 225, Jr.)*

DE Gage Romero (5-11, 205, Jr)*

LB Bryan Patout (6-0, 210, Jr.)*

LB Chris Anthony (5-6, 165, Jr.)*

LB Jaylyn James (5-6, 165, Jr.)*

CB Collin Jacob (5-10, 155, Soph)

CB Logan Girouard (5-9, 170, Sr.)*

SS Ethan Simon (5-7, 160, Soph.)

SS Cameron Trahan (5-8, 160, Jr.)

FS Zy Alexander (6-3, 175, Sr.)*

*--denotes returning starter

