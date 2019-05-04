Carencro boys track and field coach Stephen Barrett didn’t want to sound “cocky” before Saturday’s Class 4A outdoor state meet at LSU’s Bernie Moore Stadium, but there’s no sense in soft-pedaling what seemed to be obvious. In this sport, the numbers rarely deceive.
“I think we’re going to win it again,” Barrett said with a laugh Monday.
Indeed, the Bears were the prohibitive favorites to take home their second straight state championship. Even the LHSAA moving the majority of the field events to the Carl Maddox Field Hous because of inclement weather Saturday morning wouldn’t hinder Carencro’s chances. The Bears had no field competitors.
Carencro needed only to do what it was expected to do on the track, which is ironic considering it does not possess a home track. It qualified for state in six running events, five of which featured two state qualifiers from Carencro, and three relays.
On Saturday, the Bears left no doubt en route to repeating, winning six events and posting 88 points. Carencro outscored second-place Edna Karr by 42.
The Bears were led, as they often are, by UL signee Trejun Jones. Jones, the Most Outstanding Male Performer of the Class 4A meet, defended his title in the 100 meters (10.58) and won the 200 meters (21.31). He also anchored Carencro’s winning relay teams, the 4x100 (41.92) and 4x200 (1:25.82). The Bears’ time in the 4x200 was a season-best.
“It’s a fast time, but I was aiming for faster,” Jones said after running the 100 meters. “I was aiming to (hit a personal record).”
Jones’ teammate, sophomore Jonathan Green, actually beat him in the 200 meters at regionals, but the two flipped flopped at state. Green clocked a 21.53 to finish in second.
Green’s classmate, Kendrell Williams, gave the Bears 10 more points by winning the 400 meters with a personal-best time of 48.97. Williams also was part of all three of the Bears’ relays.
“I was little tired,” said Williams, who had just helped Carencro win the 4x100 before running the 400 meters, “but I’m country. You can’t stop a country person.”
The Bears’ lone misstep of the day was a collision during the 4x400 that led to the team not finishing the race.
If Barrett was uncertain about anything, it was how his young distance runners would fare. Carencro’s biggest loss from last year was Key Alfred, a state champion in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters.
Turns out, just fine.
Junior Cameron Angelle won the 1,600 meters (4:28.55) and placed second in the 3,200 meters (10:08.66). Freshman Bryce Campbell finished just behind Angelle in the 3,200 meters, clocking a 10:21.07.
The 1,600 and 3,200 meters were part of adjustments the LHSAA made to the track schedule and format due to morning thunderstorms. Both races combined qualifiers from 3A, 4A and 5A, and separated the classifications by alleys. That meant their were 27 runners on the track at a time.
The format for the 4x800 to the start the track events was similar except the boys and girls for each class ran at the same time.
Angelle said he liked running with more competitors, especially runners from Class 5A, because it gave him more motivation. Each runner wore the number of their classification on their tag.
“It kind of challenged me because every time I saw a ‘5’ in front of me, it made me want to go get him,” Angelle said. “I feel like in today’s track and field, I feel like 4A is underrated to 5A. We pushed them.”
On the girls side in Class 4A, St. Thomas More produced a strong showing and improved upon its fifth-place finish last year, but 63 points were not enough to take home its first state championship in track and field.
The Lady Cougars finished third behind five-time champion Edna Karr (68 points) and Booker T. Washington (66 points), losing their one-point lead on the last race of the day, the 4x400.
It was unlikely STM would hold on to its lead entering the 4x400 because Karr and BTW were the top two seeds in that event and ended up going first and second. The Lady Cougars finished fourth to add six points to their total.
However, STM finished the day having medaled in six events, including three second places from senior Camille Hensarling.
Hensarling set a school record with an 11.85 in the 100 meters. She also jump 17-5 to finish second in the long jump, an event in which she was seeded fifth. Hensarling closed her day by placing second in the 200 meters, clocking a 24.81.
“I’ve never run that hard in my life,” Hensarling said after running the 100 meters. “I just tried to get first. I’ve been trying to get first for three years in this one event.”
“This is my favorite (event),” she added. “It’s really competitive, and it’s quick and fast and you’re done. It’s hard to go down a thousandth of a second, so whenever you hit a (personal record), it’s a huge deal. It’s a huge jump.”
STM senior Mia Parker also finished first in the 3,200 meters with a time of 11:38.29, and Devyn Hogan took third with a throw of 117-8 in the javelin.
“It hurt, but it felt great,” Parker said after running the 3,200 meters. “I had to end it with a bang. It’s my last race ever.”