Catholic High sophomore kicker Kylan Dupre heard what he needed to hear.
When Bears’ coach Gabe Fertitta told his kicker he’d love him whether he made the field goal or not, Dupre couldn’t wait to get back on the field.
Instead of nerves overcoming him, Dupre made a game-winning, 34-yard field goal on the game’s final play to lift No. 2-ranked Catholic High to a dramatic 52-50 win over Class 4A’s No. 1-ranked St. Thomas More on Friday at Cougar Stadium.
“So I just put my best effort out there and focused on plant foot and swing through, and drilled the ball right through, won the game for us,” Dupre said. “I was thinking (the offense) needed to at least get the ball on the 33. I hit it farther than I thought I would … all the adrenaline rushing through.”
Not only did the win keep the Bears (5-0) undefeated and give St. Thomas More (4-1) its first loss, but it also extended Catholic’s winning streak over the Cougars to five games.
What a game! What a finish! So proud of @DupreKylan and all of our CHS Bears! pic.twitter.com/Nv318ZDXNt— Emily Black Grey (@EmilyBlackGrey) October 5, 2019
“We were thinking the 30,” Fertitta said. “We’ve seen him hit 47-yarders in practice with relative consistency, but we were able to get it down a little closer than that. Just luckily it was on the left hash, which is the one that he would prefer it to be on.”
That wasn’t the only good fortune in that final drive for Catholic. Quarterback Jackson Thomas’ completion before that on a play that began with 11 seconds on the clock was batted into the air by a Cougars’ defensive back.
Somehow the carom landed in the hands of Noah Nash at the STM 17. The Bears were able to spike the ball with one second left to give Dupre a chance at the game-winner.
“Unbelievable team effort there,” Fertitta said.
“It was an unbelievable football game,” STM coach Jim Hightower said. “Hats off to Catholic High. They battled all the way through and I’m proud of our kids too.
“That tipped ball … we had two guys on it and tipped it up in the air and it came right to their guy. It’s just one of those things. That’s the bounce of the ball.”
The game-winning drive ended a huge night for Thomas, who finished 23-of-30 passing for 320 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions.
“He’s gritty,” Fertitta said. “He’s a gritty, gritty sucker. He took some shots tonight. He’s throwing up on the sideline all over the place at halftime. ‘JT, you good?’ and he says, ‘Coach, I’m fine.’ ”
Making his job easier was Jalen Toaston. The senior receiver had six receptions for 163 yards and three touchdowns after only having six catches for 45 yards coming into the game.
“He’s been a guy that we’ve known can produce like that,” Fertitta said. “Week in and week out, our guys show out what’s there for them. Tonight, it was there for him and he did it.”
Catholic’s other big hero was Josh Parker, who had 14 carries for 135 yards and two touchdowns.
After the game’s first four possessions, it looked like neither defense had much of a chance at making stops.
Catholic wasted no time getting the scoring under way with a 72-yard touchdown pass from Thomas to Toaston on the game’s second play.
The extra point failed, though, and the Cougars quickly took a 7-6 lead with an 11-play, 80-yard drive in 3:11 A 22-yard pass to Jack Bech ignited the drive that ended with a 2-yard touchdown pass to Bech.
The Bears’ offense was plenty willing to make it a tennis match, responding with a nine-play, 70-yard scoring drive in 3:53 to regain the lead. A 20-yard run by LC Benjamin was the big play on the drive that ended with a 7-yard TD pass to Braelen Morgan for the 13-7 lead.
St. Thomas More put together another 80-yard drive — this one in 13 plays in 4:34 to take a 14-13 lead. A 22-yard connection to Peyton Breaux by Caleb Holstein was the biggest play on the drive and a Holstein 1-yard touchdown plunge did the honors.
Apparently, the Cougars’ defense got a little bored with the seesaw battle. Suddenly, STM forced two punts and a turnover on downs.
The turnover on downs came after a fourth-and-1 pass down field from the Catholic 43 was underthrown.
On the next play, the Cougars went into their bag of tricks with a wide receiver pass of 43 yards from Carter Domingue to Bech.
Bech finished the first half with eight receptions for 124 yards and two touchdowns, before finishing with 15 receptions for 215 yards and two touchdowns.
Just before intermission, the Cougars got a golden opportunity to open a big lead on the Bears. STM opened the drive up on its 15 with 1:48 and two timeouts left, and the Cougars were getting the ball first in the second half.
But Catholic defensive back Josh Robertson picked off Holstein at the Bears’ 41 and returned it to 28 yards to the STM 31. That set up a dramatic finish to the first half with Parker diving over the top for a 1-yard touchdown run with the snap coming with five seconds left.
That meant it was Catholic’s turn to get creative with a two-point pass from running back George Hart out of the wildcat to Charles Barhorst to tie the game at 21-21 at the half.
In the first half, the Cougars only ran for 16 yards. Noah Frederick changed that on STM’s first drive of the second half with three carries for 55 yards and a touchdown, culminating the 9-play, 80-yard drive in 1:56 with a 15-yard touchdown run for a 28-21 lead with 9:13 left in the third.
Catholic answered by throwing yet another curve ball at the Cougars’ defense. The Bears inserted freshman Shelton Sampson into the game and he made an immediate impact with two catches for 26 yards to ignite a10-play, 67-yard in 4:27 to tie the game on a 2-yard TD run by Thomas to tie it at 28-all.
It was so much for the defenses again in the second half with the seesaw battle returning. Tobin Thevenot, seemingly inspired by Frederick’s surge, scored on a 29-yard run to provide a perfect complement to Holstein’s passing game.
Before he could finish enjoying that score, though, Toaston caught a 41-yard touchdown pass from Thomas to knot the game at 35-35 with 11 seconds in the third.
STM responded with a three completions to Bech for 43 yards to set up a 7-yard TD pass to Breaux for a 42-35 lead.
But Catholic’s defense didn’t get much time to rest with Parker broke loose on a 61-yard touchdown run on the first play of the drive to tie it at 42-42.
To that point in the second half, both offenses had scored touchdowns on every drive. The Cougars appeared headed in that direction again when Catholic’s Esten Fuselier recovered an STM fumble at the Bears’ 37.
Toaston made the Cougars pay with a 5-yard touchdown grab – his third score of the game – to give Catholic a 49-42 lead with 4:07 left to play.