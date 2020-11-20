SHREVEPORT — It was more of the same but with a different twist for St. Thomas More.
The Cougars claimed another second-place finish in Division II at the LHSAA State Swim meet. STM could not catch St. Scholastica, which won its 10th straight title Friday at the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana.
But while SSA scored 381 points to take honors, the Cougars counted plenty of strong performances while scoring 292 points, including two first places by freshman Marie Landreneau, the daughter of coach Chris Landreneau.
“We’ve been on this streak for a while,” Chris Landreneau said. “I’m not sure whether it is four or five seconds in a row. But I am pleased. We did not have as many meets this season, so it was hard to tell just how we would do.
“It was hard to know whether the kids were going to be where they needed to be to swim fast. We swam well today ... a lot of personal bests. We had girls drop huge chunks of time across the board.”
The Cougars had swimmers who took as much as 10 seconds off their previous best times. But the most notable time was Marie Landreneau’s victory in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Her time of 1 minute, 4.87 seconds was the fastest swum by a girls competitor in the 100 breaststroke over the first three days of the annual meet. Competition concludes Saturday with races for Division I beginning at 9:10 a.m.
“My breaststroke was the best (race). … I had no idea how fast it was,” Marie Landreneau said. “I was just trying to go out as hard as I could. That is a PR (personal record) by two seconds.
“I was really happy with everything we all did today. Everything was so positive.”
Marie Landreneau also won the won her first LHSAA race — the 200 individual medley — in 2:06.58, just one hundredth of a second off the existing Division II record. Emma Alexander won the 500 freestyle for the Cougars, who also won two of the three relays.
Caddo Magnet’s Evelyn Zhang was selected the Swimmer of the Meet after setting a Division II record by winning the 50-yard freestyle in 23.92 seconds. Zhang later won the 100 backstroke.
Holy Cross won the morning boys session with 403 points. Lakeshore was second at 216. STM was seventh in the boys with 123 points.