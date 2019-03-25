Softball
St. Amant 1, Parkview 1
St. Amant 000 100 0—1 1 0
Parkview Baptist 000 000 1—1 2 1
Leaders: ST. AMANT: Julia Kramer (HR); PARKVIEW BAPTIST: Madison Watson (2-3, HR); Records: St. Amant 20-2-1; Parkview Baptist 19-3-1
Bowling
LHSAA Boys/Co-ed State Bowling Playoffs
Kenner Bracket - AMF All-Star Lanes
First Round
Central 19, South Lafourche 8
High Game: 1 Central: Colin Duke 231, 210, Alex LeDuff 213, Michael Williams 206; 32 South Lafourche: Dillon Eymard 219, 208
Barbe 20, Catholic High 7
High Game: 17 Barbe: Noah Evey 258, Eric Marras 221, 202, Auston Nolen 201; 16 Catholic High: Philip O’Neil 237,234,211
Teurlings Catholic 19.5, Lee High 7.5
High Game: 9 Teurlings Catholic: Rees Boulanger 237, 234, Ian Savoie 220; 24 Lee High: Joshua Green 266, 206
Holy Cross 18, Airline 9
High Game: 25 Holy Cross: Logan Puissegur 227, Adam Popich 205, 204; 8 Airline: Gage Moore 214, Max Mendones 208
St. Paul 22, Baton Rouge High 5
High Game: 5 St. Paul: Peter Bertucci 240, 210, Jack Bertucci 220, Jonathan Wellmeyer 203, 203; 28 Baton Rouge High: Jose Coston 225, 246, Dayton Thomas 209
Archbishop Rummel 23, Haughton 4
High Game: 21 Rummel: Ben Bardwell 203, Andrew Gennaro 201; 12 Haughton: Cameron Stone 185
Archbishop Shaw 21, Madison Prep 6
High Game: 13 Shaw: Quentin Bullie 239, Trey Toups 237, 231, Gage Perrin 211; 20 Madison Prep: Wilton Robinson 226, 201
Dutchtown 19, Captain Shreve 8
High Game: 4 Dutchtown: Andrew Leonard 235, 210, Jordan Cangelosi 214, 204; Captain Shreve: Brin Wilson 173
Second Round
Central 19, Barbe 8
High Game: 1 Central: Beau Villarreal 236, Colin Duke 227, Michael Williston 202, 235; 17 Barbe: Austin Nolen 228, Noah Evey 223
Holy Cross 21.5, Teurlings 5.5
High Game: 25 Holy Cross: Logan Puissegur 223, 214, Vincent Guidry 222, 209, Adam Popich 220; 9 Teurlings Catholic: Ian Savoie 223, 201, Rees Boulanger 205
Rummel 15, St. Paul 12
HIgh Game: 21 Rummel: Josh Bares 237, Ruben Gendron 211, Quin Cadella 206; 5 St. Paul: Jonathan Wellmeyer 228, Peter Bertucci 226, 225, 202, Zack Van Zandt 202
Dutchtown 17, Shaw 10
High Game: 4 Dutchtown: Ty Quibodeaux 251, 220, Andrew Leonard 229, Jordan Cangelosi 211; 13 Shaw: Gage Perrin 222, Trey Toups 210, Quentin Bullie 204, 204, 202
Quarterfinals
Rummel 20, Dutchtown 7
High Game: 21 Rummel: Josh Bares 258, 254, 214, Andrew Gennar 239, 235, Quin Cadella 244, 203; 4 Dutchtown: Andrew Leonard 256, 216, Chase Conard 238, 216, Ashton Kelly 232
Central 18, Holy Cross 9
High Game: 1 Central: Michael Williston 298, 223, Alex LeDuff 232, Beau Villarreal 203; 25 Holy Cross: Logan Puissegur 237, 206, 202, Adam Popich 215, 204
Boys tennis
U-High Boys 5, Baton Rouge High 0
Singles
Nelson Stafford def Gabriel Young 6-0, 6-1
Carter Crutti def Isaac Magee 6-0, 6-3
Hunter Schwab and Chris McNamara def Stive Joseph and Brandon Burns 6-2, 6-3
Doubles
Thomas Teepell and Andrew Moore def Reece Pelloat and Eli Davis 6-2, 6-3
Evan Garner and Rider Holcomb def Michael McKee and Joseph Li 6-4, 6-4
Live Oak 1, West Feliciana 0
Singles
C. Crenshaw (LO) def. J. Barbosa (WF) 6-2,4-6,1-0
Woodlawn 3, Lee 2
Singles
William Enwright (LM) def. Jamarion Johnson ( WL) 6-0, 6-0
Chase Gauthier (WL) win by forfeit
Doubles
Jacob Barnes/Cameron Lindsey (WL) def Joshua Moore/Ryan Thomas (LM) 6-3, 6-4
Jairus Jones/ Brandon Rheams (LM) def Jakarta Davis/ Jared Abshire (WL) 6-4,6-1
Devin Trim/ Mason Watson (WL) won by forfeit
Episcopal 5, St. Amant 0
Singles
Will McCarthy (E) def. Alex Dugas Higdon (SA) 6-0,6-1
Davis Elgin (E) def. Joel McAlister (SA) 6-1,6-1
Doubles
James Bruno/ Grant Cretin (E) def. Hunter Collins White/ Luke Mayon (SA) 3-6,2-6
Adam Azmeh/Luke Cretin (E) def. Ashton Arceneaux/Dean Compton 5-7,6-4,10-4
Wilson Russ/Eason Guirard (E) def. Ben Boudreaux/ Daniel Compton
Girls tennis
U-High 5, Baton Rouge High 0
Abby Lee def Sofia Akinniyi 6-1, 6-1
Lindy Hataway def Jhansi Yadlapati 7-5, 6-2
Mary Ellen Longmire and Maura Blanchfield def Leah Magee and Ashley Belcher 6-2, 6-3
Mary Clare Beacham and Lilli Verma def. Sophia Fraternali and Sneha Atluri 6-0, 6-0
Macy Bush and Mary Page Wood def Alexandra Van Camp and Jolie Parola 6-2, 6-1
West Feliciana 3, Live Oak 1
Singles
I.Terrell (LO) def. B. Leming (WF) 6-0, 6-3
M. Lindsey (WF) def. B. Daniel (LO) 6-2, 6-3
Doubles
C.Harvey/K.Jones (WF) def. C Rogers/A. Davis (LO) 6-1, 6-2
B. Lindsey/M.Leak (WF) def. M. Fann/A Bueche (LO) 7-5, 7-6
Woodlawn 4 Lee 1
Singles
Leah medine (WL) def. Olivia Terito (LM) 6-0,6-0
Fatima Perez (WL) won by forfeit
Doubles
Halle Medine/ Elsa Pierce (WL) def. Kennedi Noel/ Dorian Jones, 6-0,6-0
Trinh Ngyuen/Christian Jones (WL) def. Olivia Broussard/ Elaine Tagge 6-2,6-0
Sydney Barker/Arianna Tran (LM) def. McKenzie Maggio/ Trinity Lavergne 6-4,5-7,10-8
St Amant 5, Episcopal 0
Singles
Jordan Allred (St Amant) def. Laura Gboloo (Episcopal) 6-3, 6-1
Madison Morin (St Amant) def. Molly King (Episcopal) 6-2, 6-2
Arliss Angel & Victoria Boone (St Amant) def. Halle Roman & Anna Catherine Waley (Episcopal) 6-0, 6-3
Doubles
Emily Hebert & Madison Guitrau (St Amant) def. Eden Guirard & Elaine Gboloo (Episcopal) 6-2, 4-6, 10-3
Victoria Marchand & Briana Breaux ( St Amant) def. Emily White & Maeve McCracken (Episcopal) 6-4, 8-6
Girls golf
At LSU
Par 37
Team scores: 1.University High 89. 2. Zachary 98. 3. 3. Lee High
Medalists: 1. Anna Claire Westbrook, University High 422. 2nd (tie) Skylar Johnson University High and Kylie O’Brien, Zachary, 47s
At City Park
Team Scores: 1. SJA 94 2. Dunham 97
Medalists: 1. Elly Welsh, SJA, 44; 2. Katie Maronge, Dunham, 47; 3. Mary Grace Falcon, SJA, 50; 3. Rebecca Atkins, Dunham, 50