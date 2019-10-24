Dillan Monette, Acadiana
Dillan Monette did what? That's what most around the area will be asking after the Wreckin' Rams' 5-foot-7 halfback rushed for 343 yards and six touchdowns on 25 carries during Acadiana's 82-41 victory against Sam Houston on Thursday. Monette's yardage total breaks a school record previously held by Alley Broussard (321 yards), and the team's point total also set a new program standard (77 points). Monette, an Army commitment, also added a 56-yard reception, giving him 399 all-purpose yards for the night. The victory puts the undefeated Rams in the driver's seat for the District 3-5A title with two games remaining.
Kayshon Boutte, Westgate
It's no accident that 247Sports considers Boutte to be the No. 2 senior prospect from Louisiana. The LSU commitment is a special talent, and that was very evident in Friday's 52-35 win at Teurlings Catholic. Boutte scored five times against the Rebels and did so in three different ways. He racked up 223 yards and three scores on nine carries. He caught a 19-yard touchdown pass. Finally, he returned a kickoff 97 yards for a score. The kickoff return quickly ended Teurlings' only lead of the night in third quarter. The Tigers improved to 6-2 overall and are tied for first place in District 5-4A with Carencro.
Jack Pruitt, Southside
Southside's other stud wide receiver, Rhett Pelloquin, was a Star of the Night in Week 7, and Sharks quarterback Dillon Monette has been one in the past. But Thursday night belong to Pruitt, who hauled in five passes for 192 yards and four touchdowns during Thursday's 63-35 win against Lafayette. All of those yards and touchdowns came in the first half, as Southside, which entered halftime with a 49-7 lead, did not attempt a pass in the second half. On the season, Pruitt has caught 42 passes for for 851 yards and 13 scores. The victory against the Lions guarantees the Sharks will have at least a .500 regular season in their year in the LHSAA.
Parker Nunez, Delcambre
Named a Star of the Night in Week 2 after rushing for an area-high 229 yards in a win against Gueydan, Nunez was at it again Thursday. This time, the senior tailback rushed for a whopping 325 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries during a 56-16 win against Jeanerette. The victory gives the Panthers their second win of the season and first in district play. Through eight week, Nunez has 891 rushing yards and seven touchdown on 102 attempts.
Simeon Ardoin, Eunice
Ardoin's outing during Thursday's road win against Tioga — ranked No. 1 in the LHSAA's Class 4A power rating entering the contest — was his best of the season. The junior quarterback rushed for 130 yards on 19 carries and completed nine of his 15 passes for 127 yards and two scores during a 32-27 victory against the Indians. A 20-yard touchdown run by Jeoul Hill, who was responsible for four touchdowns, proved to be the game winner. The Bobcats, the reigning 3A champs who now compete in Class 4A, improved to 6-2 overall with the victory and returned to district play next week against North Vermilion.