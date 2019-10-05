BREAUX BRIDGE — Sometimes the results of a rivalry aren’t indicative of its meaningfulness to both programs.
Because on its surface, the Breaux Bridge-Teurlings Catholic football series would seem uneven.
For 30 years, the Tigers owned the Rebels, winning 18 of the 22 matchups. Then, suddenly, it flipped. In a season where Breaux Bridge wouldn’t lose again until the semifinals, Teurlings beat the Tigers 28-7 on Oct. 14, 2011, starting a string of eight straight wins against their adversaries from St. Martin Parish.
Entering Friday’s 31st all-time meeting between the two schools, Breaux Bridge hadn’t scored more than 15 points in any of eight losses and had been outscored 238-78 during that span.
But don’t try to rain on the Rebels’ parade after having to sweat out Friday’s 41-35 win at Breaux Bridge, handing the Tigers their first loss of the season.
Yes, the game got “a little too interesting for my taste,” Teurlings coach Dane Charpentier joked. Breaux Bridge put together a 61-yard scoring drive to cut its deficit to one score with a minute remaining and then recovered a perfectly-executed onside kick.
But the Rebels (4-1) forced the Tigers (4-1) to turn the ball over on downs, sealing a game more fitting of an intense rivalry.
“I think that’s what high school football is supposed to be,” Charpentier said. “This rivalry has been lopsided both ways. They’ve had years where they’ve beat the pants off of us. We’ve had years where we’ve beat the pants off of them.
"But tonight was kind of what it’s supposed to be. Anybody can come out on top. A lot of crazy stuff happens. The kids played hard on both sides. It was a clean matchup. I thought teams played with a lot of class, and both teams had a lot of respect for each other.”
The stats back up the evenness of this game. The difference was how each team scored.
Breaux Bridge’s 355 total yards were fueled by big plays. Tigers star wide receiver Dartravien “Pop” Girod, the centerpiece of the Breaux Bridge offense who saw double teams throughout the night, still managed to make an impact in his limited opportunities.
He tied the game at 7 on a 51-yard jet sweep in the first quarter. Girod later cut the Teurlings’ lead to 24-21 in the second quarter when he caught a short pass and raced 66 yards to the end zone.
“You can draw up whatever defense you want in high school,” Charpentier said. “But Girod and (Breaux Bridge running back Kavion Martin), those guys are just special. There’s a reason why they were 4-0 coming into this because you can’t catch them. They’d be hard to get in flag football to be honest.”
Girod’s second touchdown seemed critical at the time because the Breaux Bridge defense produced a goal-line stand on the next series. The Tigers were also set to receive the kickoff to start the second half.
But Teurlings seemingly responded to every bit of adversity they encountered, leaning on special teams and the play of tailback Larkin Spring.
Spring, a junior, had the best game of his young career, rushing for 151 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries. He also caught four passes for 48 yards.
“The o-line, I couldn’t do it without them,” Spring said. “They work so hard. They’re the reason I did this tonight.”
Both Charpentier and Spring said the Rebels’ success on the ground — they rushed for 185 yards as a team — was largely due to one inside run play. The effectiveness of that play help create opportunities in the passing game for Spring.
“They didn’t really expect me come out of the backfield on a pass,” Spring said, “so it was really effective.”
But Teurlings also excelled on special teams. Ian Judice nailed kicks of 37 and 23 yards in the second and third quarters, respectively. Coleman Bond, who caught six passes for 89 yards, returned a punt 60 yards for a touchdown to give the Rebels a 31-21 lead midway through the third quarter.
“Any time you can scored a touchdown on special teams, it’s unbelievable what it does for your team,” Charpentier said. “(Bond) had some big catches also. I think those (receivers) are starting to develop into some big-time players. We need those guys to make a lot plays for us to be successful. Tonight they did it.”
The Rebels also took advantage of a punting mishap by the Tigers with under five minutes remaining in the game. Teurlings took over at the Breaux Bridge 3-yard line off the miscue, and Spring scored on the first play of ensuing drive.
“Like I said last week, we gave up some big plays (in a 42-31 loss to Notre Dame),” Charpentier said. “But in the fourth quarter, when the chips were down, we played winning defense. We gave the ball back to our offense to win the game. I thought tonight was no different. We gave up some plays to some really good players, but we refocused and kept playing.”