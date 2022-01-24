Unfinished business.
That is the approach the Beau Chene boys basketball program has taken this season.
Less than a year after finishing 15-12 and being ousted from the Class 4A playoffs in the first round, the Gators entered this season determined to finish what they started in 2021.
“Oh, we definitely feel like we underachieved last year,” Gators coach Christopher Charlot said. “We went through a lot last year between injuries, an ineligible player and having to quarantine. We just were never able to hit our stride.”
But that is far from the case this season.
Behind senior guards Titus Thomas and De’vondrake Arvie, the Gators have been everything Charlot thought they would be and more. The Gators, who are 19-5 and 2-0 in District 6-4A, are in the midst of an eight-game winning streak.
“As of late we have been playing really well,” Charlot said. “We’re healthier now than we were early on, and our players are getting used to playing different roles. We are a lot more consistent this year than we were last year. We thought last year was going to be our best team, but we definitely have everything in place this year to make a run.”
Arvie leads the Gators in scoring with 20.8 points and also averages, 5.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.8 steals. Thomas is a close second in scoring at 20.1. Thomas is also averaging 7.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 3.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game.
“We pretty much go as they go,” Charlot said of Arvie and Drake. “Titus and De’vondrake mean a bunch to our program. They are among the foundational layers here. They are everything I want for our program. They have done everything I could have asked of them since they were freshmen.”
But Charlot said the Gators are more than a two-headed monster.
Charlot said the Gators are well-rounded and dynamic. However Cam’ron Pierre and Dontrelle Pitre have made the Gators even tougher with their contributions.
“Cam’ron and Dontrelle are two sophomores who are playing big minutes for us,” Charlot said. “Before this year, they hadn’t received much playing time, and so far, this year they have been doing a really good job for us.”
With the Gators playing at a high level and healthy, Charlot said this could be the season Beau Chene makes a title run.
“Our goal for this program has never changed since I came here five years ago,” Charlot said. “We have high expectations for ourselves, and our goal is to get back to Lake Charles. We want to get back to the Top 28 and play for a state championship.”