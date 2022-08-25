What We Know
Jeanerette High didn't win a game last season, the second time its happened in the last seven years and in between those two winless seasons the Tigers averaged two wins a year.
But even though the Tigers were winless last season, there was a very good reason why. Jeanerette had five offensive and defensive starters miss at least part or the entire season due to injury.
"That really made a difference," Jeanerette coach C.C. Paul said.
We lost our best running back, our backup running back, our quarterback, a linebacker and a starting safety. We were playing young players, mostly freshmen, in those roles."
The other issue for Jeanerette dealt with numbers. The Tigers were basically a Class 1A team playing in the Class 2A ranks for the past decade due to ever decreasing enrollment.
"There were some years that we had maybe 30 kids on team," Paul said.
But as the 2022 season approaches, the Tigers have very good news. The team is finally in the Class A rankings thanks to he last reclassification, all of their injured players are back and healthy and the younger players who played last year return with a year or varsity experience and a year in the system.
Leading the way for Jeanerette in the Class 1A ranks in senior running back/linebacker Richard Lumpkin, who already has an offer from Mississippi State and is also being recruited by several other schools, notably Memphis and Louisville.
Lumpkin missed all of last season with an injury in the opening game. He rehabbed through the year and is ready to get on the field again.
"Strength-wise. he's back to where he was before the injury but as you would expect, he's going to have to play a little and get hit so that he knows he's all the way back," Paul said.
"Strength-wise. he's back to where he was before the injury but as you would expect, he's going to have to play a little and get hit so that he knows he's all the way back."
Paul said he has about 40 players on the roster this season and just about all of them have some form of varsity experience from last season's 0-10 team.
What We Don't
How will Lumpkin and the rest of the returning injured players respond to being hit in those first games back?
"That's a good question," Paul said. "It's one thing to be physically ready, but how long does it take to get mentally back into it after recovering from a major injury."
Another question mark for the Tigers is the new district. Jeanerette moved from a district where everyone knew everyone because they had been together for so long. Now the Tigers are playing in a district that they know nothing about but also, no one knows anything about them as well
"We were 0-10 last year," Paul said. "Really, why should anyone be scared of us?"
How We See It
Barring another round of injuries, Jeanerette should be a better team at Class 1A level than at the 2A level. Lumpkin is a major college talent who can be a game-changer both on offense and defense.
The Tigers also have about 40 players on the roster and about 30 of them have varsity experience. Jeanerette has the potential to be a seven, eight win team but they could also revert back to a two win team as well.
FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH
Kelby Guillory
WR/DB, Sr.
The 6-foot-5 Guillory stands out on the football field because of his height. But the senior is also an accomplished high jumper who has competed at the state meet. He'll be the not-so-secret weapon when Jeanerette throws the fade route near the end zone.
Cameron Foulcard
WR, Sr.
Foulcard is one of the speed receivers for the Tigers and he can fly down the field. "His presences really opens up the deep passing game for us," Paul said.
Richard Lumpkin
RB/LB, Sr.
Lumpkin plays all over the field, he can beat you with his legs on offese and his tackling skills on defense. He already has one offer on the table from Mississippi State and barring injury, should have four or five more offers by the end of the season.
Centrone Gilmore
WR/DB, Sr.
Paul said that Gilmore is a heads up player who covers the back end of the Jeanerette defense and can cover any receiver on the opposing team and lock him down.
Desean Tolbert
LB, Fr.
One of Paul's younger players who is expected to step up right away and make an impact on the Jeanerette defense
2022 SCHEDULE
Sept. 2 Westminster
Sept. 9 MORGAN CITY
Sept. 16 Lake Arthur
Sept. 22 CENTERVILLE
Sept 30 CENTRAL CATHOLIC
Oct. 7 Hanson
Oct. 14 Vermilion Catholic
Oct. 21 Highland Baptist
Oct. 28 COVENANT CHRISTIAN
Nov. 4 SAINT JOHN
Home games in all Caps
2021 RESULTS
Lost Westminster 23-14
Lost Morgan City 12-6
Lost Grand Lake 37-0
Lost Ascension Episcopal 44-0
Lost West St. Mary 26-0
Lost Washington-Marion 38-14
Lost Franklin 58-14
Lost Delcambre 36-16
Lost Catholic-NI 42-6
Lost Loreauville 59-22
LAST FIVE YEARS
2021: 0-10
2020: 3-5
2019: 3-7
2018: 2-8
2017: 4-7