When you run an AAU basketball organization and the season gets cancelled due to the coronavirus shutdown, it’s a sickening feeling.
When that program goes much deeper than winning games on the court, it cuts deeper than anyone can imagine.
That’s the pain former Rayne High standout Brian Mouton is currently battling.
He’s the Louisiana executive director of the 6th Man basketball program.
To many, it’s a travel basketball team.
To Mouton, it’s a mentoring program and his passion in life.
After twin brother Byron won a national championship at Maryland in 2002 and his overseas professional career ended, he began the 6th Man program in Maryland.
“He wanted to give back to the community,” Brian said. “Playing AAU basketball was a huge part of our upbringing. His experience at Maryland really created the 6th Man sports.”
After transferring from Tulane to Maryland, Mouton began his time with the Terrapins as a sixth man his junior season before earning a full-time spot after seven games.
“The premise of the program is all about, ‘It’s not how you start, but how you finish,’ ” said Mouton, who began Louisiana’s version of the program in 2012 to join others across the nation.
Sure in basketball, but as a productive citizen in life is Mouton’s primary goal.
“I wanted to give back as well and I thought it was a good avenue to do it,” Mouton said. “To have the ability to reach these kids, you have to have a draw and basketball is definitely our draw in bringing these kids in.”
Eight years later, Mouton’s program typically impacts “about a 140 kids" each year. It’s sixth through 11th grade on the boys side and high school for the girls.
But when you also factor in players from other programs through the clinics and tournaments in a typical AAU basketball season, Mouton figures his message reaches as many at 500 players.
“It’s devastating really for me and all the coaches that are calling every day,” Mouton said. “I just keep reinforcing to them that it’s out of our hands at this point.
“I’m very concerned about the future. The success that we had by mentoring the kids and them being a part of something and then having to miss a season has a tremendous impact.”
Mouton likes to think his program “offers the most and the fees are the least.” His own personal business success as a senior manager for Reynolds American with 18 years in the company since graduating from UNO in 2002, as well as private business donations he’s built up over the years funds the program.
Like with every aspect of society today, Mouton isn’t sure what the future holds.
“There’s definitely a concern,” he said. “The process takes a long time, so we don’t know when anything’s going to be able to take place. We hope a sense of normalcy will come back, but things are going to be different. We’re have to make those adjustments the best way we know how. We want to be able to mentor these kids.
“That is why we do this. There is no financial gain from this. We’re there to teach these kids life skills and develop them, but there’s definitely a concern with what the future may hold with this virus.”
The program’s structure is based on several unique differences.
One, no parents are allowed to coach. Secondly, the primary emphasis is education.
“I was a straight-A student and my brother was an honor student,” Mouton said. “We know the importance of excelling academically even to get that conversation to the next level whether it’s athletic or academic scholarships.”
Former Ville Platte standout Terrian Roy learned that lesson the hard way.
“Coach Brian always wanted us to be a student-athlete first,” said Roy, who is now headed to Florida Coastal Prep in Fort Walton Beach. “He was really tough on us about that. We had to have a certain grade-point average to play. He wasn’t playing around with that. Honestly, it was kind of frustrating at first, because my GPA wasn’t that good. But it made me work harder in school because I knew without my grades, I wouldn’t be able to go very far. So it definitely helped me along the way.”
Then there’s the mentoring aspect of it. There are smaller examples like the ‘teaching points’ sessions Mouton’s staff of 13 coaches – that can grow to 20 with volunteers for special events – employ whenever necessary.
“We take time out every session to talk about different situations that may occur throughout the game or at a tournament or just in the program,” he explained. “We kind of role play it and kind of give the kids an indication of what’s the right thing and the wrong thing to do in that situation.”
Former Crowley High standout Braedon Board was introduced to the program because his father, William, was friends with the Mouton twins growing up. He unfortunately just missed out on his last season in the program.
“It was a huge shock,” Board said. “Some players won’t be able to experience what we had. This was the last year to do it. It was kind of ending the program. Maybe next year’s group will be able to experience it.”
Board said he still can’t believe all the experiences being in the program have given him, such as traveling to places like Las Vegas and Pennsylvania, but also saw many teammates helped.
“I had teammates that’s not in the situation I’m in,” Board said. “I have both parents at home, I have every resource that I could possibly need and other people are not as fortunate as I am. Two have people from all walks of life on one team, nobody judges anybody. Being on the Sixth Man, we’re all one. We all accept each other, we’ve become family and we always have each others’ back.”
It doesn’t end there. Mouton said his staff follows each member of his program throughout the school year. The program has a good relationship with schools – even offering donations to help area basketball programs in need on a few occasions.
“We keep a very close relationship with the schools and the parents,” Mouton said. “We call in and check on these kids year around to make sure they’re making progress with their behavior and staying on track academically. It’s a year-around thing for us for all of these kids.”
Aaron McGhee, who came from Avoyelles Charter and is now playing at Louisiana College, was shocked by how the program unfolded.
“We were treated like royalty really,” he said. “It was just a great experience. I learned so much, traveling around and playing basketball and learning from coach Mouton on how to become a man – life off the court. He taught us how to represent yourself properly. Things like when you go into a place, how to represent yourself well. He introduced those kinds of things to a lot of guys. Just being around that really helped me and I know it helped a lot of other guys also.”
McGhee said he “hates it” for the current senior class that may have missed out on a scholarship because of the lost AAU season, limiting the program’s chance to provide exposure.
Mouton said the coronavirus didn’t completely shut off the 6th Man’s coaches from its players. For instance, outgoing seniors are still getting advice about financial aide and getting scholarship information in on time.
“It’s not like it used to be, but we’re definitely in contact with them, trying to help the kids do what they need to do in preparation for the senior years and for the seniors to make sure they’re on track to follow up with their scholarship ambitions,” Mouton said.
Many of the conversations about such current social issues like the Black Lives Matter movement have been curtailed, but not all of it.
“I wouldn’t say it’s totally a missed opportunity,” Mouton said. “Our kids know there’s an open-communication policy. They can always pick up the phone and call us. They know that. That’s pretty common.
“But we’re not around them as a group like we usually are to be able to address those issues as a group. We foster a relationship as a team – we’re all in this together – so that’s missing.”