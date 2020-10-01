After no spring football, followed by an offseason of numbing uncertainty, many predicted no high school football would be played this season in Louisiana.
So what’s the best way to kick off such a belated seasonn?
For the Acadiana Wreckin’ Rams and the Lafayette Christian Knights, it’s starting out against the best team on each schedule.
“Most definitely it would have been nice to at least have a jamboree, so we could get live kicking reps,” LCA coach Jacarde Carter said. “It’s still good to compete against another championship-caliber ballclub.”
It will be a showdown between the defending 5A state champion Rams traveling cross town to meet the three-time Division III champion Knights at 7 p.m. Friday at LCA’s Knight Field.
“Yes, it would have been nice, but really, we’re just happy to be playing,” Acadiana High coach Matt McCullough said.
With the coronavirus shutdown reducing the season to eight games and then Hurricane Laura ending the varsity seasons of Barbe and Sam Houston, the Rams are looking at a six-game season.
Consequently, it was critical the LHSAA allowed a scrimmage with Acadiana playing West Monroe in Pineville.
“Our offense got a chance to see a team that’s really good on defense,” McCullough said. “That did us some good. That’s definitely something we needed.”
After three years with Keontae Williams at quarterback, Jerimiah Brown takes over after being a sophomore starter in the secondary last season.
“The biggest thing is our offense is about assignment football and executing with the ball,” McCullough said. “Being a first-year quarterback, you’ve just got to get reps. But really, he’s ahead of schedule.”
Meanwhile, LCA’s starting quarterback Ryan Roberts played last season but wasn’t ready to take over fulltime after transferring right before the season.
“I feel like this year, this offseason he’s dedicated himself to learn the playbook now,” Carter said of Roberts. “He’s able to really lead by example and tell guys where to go … get us lined up and into some of the right play calls. He’s definitely doing a really good job.
“Last year, he came from a dive-option team, a veer team. They didn’t have a lot of spread concepts. It was an adjustment for him.”
The other big issue for both teams is at offensive line with multiple newcomers. Both coaches saw potential in the scrimmage performances, though.
“I think we played OK there,” McCullough said. “The younger kids just have to grow up a little bit. We saw some good things.
“In our offense, we typically see the most progress between the first week and the second week.”
“It might be a question mark from the outside looking in, but inside, we’re getting better daily,” Carter said of his offensive line with three new starters. “I trust and believe in them.”
Carter said the scrimmage against St. Martinville made a big difference.
“We got a chance to see some kids that weren’t necessarily doing that good in practice, but when the lights came on, they shined,” Carter said. “So now we’ve got some changes on our depth chart. We’ve got some guys that raised eyebrows.
“We got a chance to see our guys in live competition. That’s something that you don’t see in practice.”
The offensive questions for both are interesting because they sport elite defenses.
“They’re really good on defense, especially up front and in the secondary,” McCullough said.
Carter said the Knights typically play a 3-4 defense but have to adjust against Acadiana’s double-tight veer at times.
“That’s a complete change from what we normally do, so the guys remember that,” he said.
Last season, Acadiana subdued the Knights, scoring 20 points in the fourth quarter for a 27-13 win.
“Most definitely, that was a confidence booster for our guys and our coaching staff as well,” Carter said of last year’s game. “Going into it, not that we read too much of the press clippings, but there was a lot of doubt outside of our locker room, outside of our coaching staff.
“You can hear the people buzzing, we’re going to get beat by 50 and all that stuff. … They’re going to dominate us upfront. That was kind of a challenge for us.”
The Rams rode the program’s all-time leading rusher Dillan Monette's 138 yards and two touchdowns, while limiting LCA’s offense to 112 total yards, including just 3 yards rushing.
The Knights will employ a running back by committee, led by sophomore Brean LeBlanc, to complement their passing game that features speed in Sage Ryan, Caemon Scott and Darian Riggs.
“That kid is so special with the ball in his hands, but he also can run through your face on defense,” Carter said of Ryan. “He’s a physical defensive back. He’s special to coach.”
The Rams counter with a stacked defensive line, led by UL commitment Cameron George, two all-district linebackers in Derreck Bercier and Caleb Arceneaux and a top-notch secondary, led by free safety Ian Montz.
“They’re good,” McCullough said. “It’s going to be a challenge for us. The team that makes the fewest mistakes and doesn’t turn over the ball is going to have a good chance to win.”