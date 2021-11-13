For the first time since 2012, the Notre Dame Pios are state champions.
Behind a stellar performance from Lily Morgan and Andrus Kelbaugh, the Pios swept the Lafayette Christian Knights 25-17, 25-15 and 25-21 on Saturday to win the Division IV state championship.
“It feels like we got a monkey off of our back,” Notre Dame coach Tara Young said about winning the state title. “But there wasn’t a monkey on our back because we have already won one. But it has been a few years. It feels like the first time.”
Morgan and Kelbaugh were nothing short of spectacular in the victory for the Pios, who with the win finishes the season 32-9. Morgan, who has signed to play college volleyball at Southeastern Louisiana, recorded a match-high 15 kills en route to being named the Division IV finals Most Outstanding Player.
“I have been dreaming about this moment since my sister Grace won it as a freshman,” Morgan said. “But I can’t do anything without a pass or set. I am so blessed, and I am really proud to have this.”
Kelbaugh was ruthless on the front row for the Pios, getting a hand on a number of kill attempts by the Knights en route to finishing with a match-best 5.5 blocks.
“The first set we were going point for point,” Young said. “We had a couple of great defensive plays. We got some digs and good net play. We had some significant blocks on the front row.”
The Knights, whose season ends with an overall record of 29-11, were happy with their overall season despite the result.
“It was a rough season, and we had a lot of things that we had to overcome this year,” LCA senior middle blocker/outside hitter Kaitlyn Washington said. “We had so many injuries from the beginning to the end, but we pushed through to still get where we wanted to be. I wouldn’t trade the ending at all because we overcame adversity and that only made us stronger.”
Washington, who finished with a team-best nine kills and two blocks, believes the Knights’ performance could have been better.
“I feel like we made the game bigger than it needed to be in our heads,” Washington said. “We wanted this win. Winning is all we cared about. We messed up on the little things because we were so focused on the big things.”
LCA coach Bryan Barrett agreed.
“As athletes, you have good games and you have bad games,” Barrett said. “But you have to credit Notre Dame because they played a very good match. They put us in some difficult situations.”
In addition to Morgan and Kelbaugh, the Pios received solid performances from Olivia Hensgens (5 kills), Ellen Cormier (4 aces), Natalie Brown (12 digs, 1.5 blocks), Jeanne Schmid (12 assists), and Sara Boulet (9 assists).
“I’ve coached a lot of phenomenal teams,” Young said. “But this team really exceeded anything and everything. They are a golden team.”