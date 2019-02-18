Nonselect
Class 5A
Bidistrict
(32) Terrebonne at (1) Thibodaux
(17) Hahnville at (16) Lafayette
(24) Broadmoor at (9) Natchitoches Central
(25) Zachary at (8) Southwood
(28) Alexandria at (5) Ponchatoula
(21) Destrehan at (12) LaGrange
(20) West Jefferson at (13) St. Amant
(29) Hammond at (4) Bonnabel
(30) H.L. Bourgeois at (3) Walker
(19) Live Oak at (14) Slidell
(22) Barbe at (11) New Iberia
(27) Pineville at (6) Landry-Walker
(26) Captain Shreve at (7) Dutchtown
(23) Denham Springs at (10) East Ascension
(18) West Monroe at (15) Covington
(31) Airline at (2) Ouachita Parish
Class 4A
Bidistrict
(32) New Orleans Military & Maritime at (1) Bossier
(17) Warren Easton at (16) Morgan City
(24) McMain at (9) Franklin Parish
(25) Woodlawn-BR at (8) Lakeshore
(28) Pearl River at (5) Carencro
(21) Franklinton at (12) Huntington
(20) Livonia at (13) Tioga
(29) B.T. Washington-Shreve at (4) Woodlawn-Shreve
(30) Lutcher at (3) Breaux Bridge
(19) Rayne at (14) Assumption
(22) Neville at (11) Ellender
(27) DeRidder at (6) Westgate
(26) Beau Chene at (7) Plaquemine
(23) Karr at (10) Salmen
(18) Northside at (15) Opelousas
(31) Tara at (2) Leesville
Class 3A
Bidistrict
(32) Mamou at (1) Sophie B. Wright
(17) Iota at (16) Westgate
(24) Albany at (9) Washington-Marion
(25) Bolton at (8) Carroll
(28) Bogalusa at (5) Abbeville
(21) Sterlington at (12) Green Oaks
(20) Jena at (13) Northwest
(29) Eunice at (4) Madison Prep
(30) Loranger at (3) Wossman
(19) Brusly at (14) Pine Prairie
(22) Richwood at (11) Madison Parish
(27) Port Barre at (6) Lake Charles College Prep
(26) St. James at (7) Donaldsonville
(23) Crowley at (10) Glen Oaks
(18) South Beauregard at (15) Patterson
(31) Iowa at (2) Peabody
Class 2A
Bidistrict
(32) Mangham at (1) Rayville
(17) South Plaquemines at (16) Doyle
(24) Oakdale at (9) Franklin
(25) Lakeside at (8) Welsh
(28) Bunkie at (5) Lakeview
(21) Friendship Capitol at (12) West St. Mary
(20) Rapdies at (13) M.L. King Charter
(29) Springfield at (4) Ville Platte
(30) Livington Collegiate at (3) Avoyelles Public Charter
(19) Amite at (14) Vinton
(22) Mansfield at (11) Delhi Charter
(27) Ferriday at (6) Lake Arthur
(26) Vidalia at (7) Port Allen
(23) Independence at (10) Many
(18) Jeanerette at (15) Pickering
(31) St. Helena at (2) Red River
Class 1A
Bidistrict
(32) Basile at (1) White Castle
(17) Oak Grove at (16) Montgomery
(24) Ringgold at (9) Grand Lake
(25) Kentwood at (8) KIPP B.T. Washington
(28) Merryville at (5) Lincoln Prep
(21) Haynesville at (12) Arcadia
(20) Gueydan at (13) Elton
(29) Delta Charter at (4) Delhi
(30) Oberlin at (3) Jonesboro Hodge
(19) Varnado at (14) Plain Dealing
(22) West St. John at (11) East Iberville
(27) LaSalle at (6) Tensas
(26) J.S. Clark at (7) Logansport
(23) Northwood-Lena at (10) Centerville
(18) Homer at (15) Sicily Island
(31) South Cameron at (2) North Central
Class B
Bidistrict
(1) Zwolle bye
(17) Choudrant at (16) Stanley
(24) Midland at (9) Hathaway
(25) Converse at (8) Bell City
(28) Florien at (5) Doyline
(21) Forest at (12) Quitman
(20) Lacassine at (13) Holden
(29) Maurepas at (4) Weston
(30) Castor at (3) Hicks
(19) Anacoco at (14) Monterey
(22) Oak Hill at (11) Glenmora
(27) Mt. Hermon at (6) Clark Academy
(26) Kenner Discovery at (7) Pitkin
(23) Fairview at (10) Hornbeck
(18) Elizabeth at (15) Simsboro
(31) Magnolia at (2) Simpson
Class C
Bidistrict
(1) Summerfield bye
(17) Starks at (16) Grand Isle
(9) Ebarb bye
(8) Epps bye
(5) Phoenix bye
(21) Evans at (12) Calvin
(20) Dodson at (13) Gibsland-Coleman
(4) Atlanta bye
(3) Pleasant Hill bye
(19) Downsville at (14) Kilbourne
(22) Reeves at (11) Georgetown
(6) Saline bye
(7) Singer bye
(23) Plainview at (10) Johnson Bayou
(18) Hackberry at (15) Harrisonburg
(2) Simpson bye
Select
Division I
Regional
(1) Scotlandville bye
(9) Byrd at (8) John Curtis
(12) Evangel Christian at (5) Catholic-BR
(4) Jesuit bye
(3) Holy Cross bye
(11) Rummel at (6) Brother Martin
(10) Shaw at (7) St. Paul’s
(2) St. Augustine bye
Division II
Bidistrict
(1) University bye
(17) Ben Franklin at (16) Vandebilt Catholic
(9) Lee bye
(8) Hannan bye
(5) David Thibodaux bye
(12) St. Charles Catholic bye
(13) Thomas Jefferson bye
(4) St. Thomas More bye
(3) De La Salle bye
(14) Teurlings Catholic bye
(11) St Michael bye
(6) Lusher Charter bye
(7) E.D. White Catholic bye
(10) St. Louis Catholic bye
(15) Parkview Baptist bye
(2) Loyola Prep bye
Division III
Regional
(1) Dunham bye
(9) Notre Dame at (8) Catholic-NI
(12) Northlake Christian at (5) Menard
(13) The Church Academy at (4) Riverside Academy
(14) Ascension Episcopal at (3) Episcopal
(11) St. Thomas Aquinas at (6) Calvary Baptist
(10) Pope John Paul II at (7) Newman
(2) Metairie Park Country Day bye
Division IV
Bidistrict
(1) Lafayette Christian bye
(17) Convenant at (16) Catholic-PC
(9) Ascension Catholic bye
(8) St. Martin’s bye
(5) St. Mary’s-Natchitoches bye
(21) Westminster Christian at (12) Houma Christian
(20) University Academy-Cenla at (13) Ouachita Christian
(4) Opelousas Catholic bye
(3) Hamilton Christian bye
(19) St. Frederick at (14) Sacred Heart-VP
(22) St. Edmund at (11) Hanson Memorial
(6) Vermilion Catholic bye
(7) St. John bye
(23) False River at (10) Southern Lab
(18) Highland Baptist at (15) Cedar Creek
(2) Central Catholic bye
Division V
Regional
(1) Jehovah-Jireh bye
(9) New Living Word at (8) Christ Episcopal
(12) St. Joseph’s-Plaucheville at (5) Family Community
(4) Northside Christian bye
(3) Runnels bye
(11) Claiborne Christian at (6) Episcopal School of Acadiana
(10) Grace Christian at (7) Family Christian
(2) Crescent City bye