1. Acadiana (6-0, 3-0)
Say hello to the new No. 1, the Acadiana Wreckin’ Rams. Perhaps this a long time coming for a team that has victories against the Nos. 2 and 4 teams in this ranking, but Westgate’s upset of St. Thomas More vaults the Rams into the top spot. Acadiana kept its perfect record intact with 35-21 win against Comeaux, avenging last season’s loss to the rival Spartans. The Rams offense possessed the ball only five times but scored on four of those possessions en route to a 35-7 lead through three quarters. Meanwhile, the defense forced three turnovers, including a scoop-and-score by Derrick Bercier.
It would seem as if only Sam Houston or Barbe is standing in the way of Acadiana achieving a perfect regular season. But if we learned anything this past week, it’s not to assume anything in high school football — not even when it comes to the top programs.
Up next: Friday versus New Iberia (1-5, 1-2)
2. Notre Dame (6-0, 1-0)
For those of you not keeping track at home, Notre Dame has now won 50 (fifty!) consecutive regular-season games after thrashing Welsh 42-0 to open up District 6-2A play. Perhaps the most impressive aspect of the shutout was that the Pioneers yielded only one first down. The Greyhounds completed just 3 of their 13 passes for 7 yards, and Notre Dame intercepted two passes.
Now the Pios turn the long-awaited league clash with Lafayette Christian. The defending Division IV champions, who have moved up in class, have challenged themselves plenty this year and managed to lose only one, a road game against Acadiana in Week 3. Could this be Division III championship game preview? It’s very possible.
Up next: Thursday versus Lafayette Christian (5-1, 1-0)
3. Lafayette Christian (5-1, 1-0)
Yes, LCA has played a few highly anticipated games through the first six weeks. But the district matchup with Notre Dame, the reigning Division III champions, has been looming for quite some time and is truly the best indicator of where the Knights stack up in the Division III title race. In their past 23 district games, including their rout of Welsh last week, the Pios have outscored league opponents 1,126-140. But outside of maybe Catholic-New Iberia, Notre Dame hasn’t faced a team quite like LCA during that astounding district run.
What will be interesting for the Knights, who crushed Lake Arthur 56-6 last week, will be the health of quarterback Errol Rogers Jr. and running back Logan Gabriel, neither of whom played against the Tigers. Ryan Roberts filled in nicely for Rogers, completing 7 of his 10 throws for 185 yards and two scores, and Dalen Gondron and Sage Ryan picked up Gabriel's slack.
Up next: Thursday versus Notre Dame (6-0, 1-0)
4. Westgate (5-1, 1-0)
This might seem like a meteoric rise for a Westgate team that has been sitting just outside the Super 10 since the beginning of the season. But when you’ve just beaten the previous No. 1 team and your lone loss is to the current No. 3 squad, you deserve a spot in the top five. The Tigers, who won a playoff game a year ago, were a difficult team to figure out through the first five weeks, especially holding LCA to only seven points in a season-opening loss. Did that say more about Knights offense or the Tigers defense? Perhaps the former was true at the time, but it’s clear the latter was a sign of things to come.
During a 24-21 win against St. Thomas More, previously the top-ranked team in Class 4A, Westgate held the Cougars’ prolific passing game to 52 percent on completions with an interception by Keydrain Calligan. The interception set up a game-winning field goal by Connor Scott. The Tigers’ talent at the skill positions has always been intriguing, but the defense's play makes them a much more complete team. That’s a scary proposition for the rest of District 5-4A.
Up next: Friday versus Lakeshore (6-0)
5. Carencro (5–1, 1-0)
Carencro’s 31-27 win against Teurlings Catholic came with a cost, but let’s start with the positives. Any time your defense produces five turnovers — six if you count a turnover on downs — you’re going to win most games. Four of the takeaways and the turnover on downs came in the first half, allowing the Bears to score 24 unanswered points. But even with the 31-14 halftime lead, Bears coach Tony Courville was wary of the Rebels adjusting and rallying. Teurlings did, holding Carencro scoreless in the second half.
The offensive struggles in the second half were partially attributable to halfback Traylon Prejean leaving in the first half with what appears to be a significant injury. Prejean is a huge reason why the Bears had been so explosive on the ground through the first five weeks, and he will be very difficult to replace. Still, the Bears found a way to win a important district game, and that shouldn’t be overlooked.
Up next: Friday versus Northside (1-5)
6. St. Thomas More (4-2, 0-1)
Some might say the Cougars were overrated after losing to Westgate 24-21, but we don't believe so. STM's talent, pedigree and résumé supported their ranking. Great teams, even squads that have the pieces to win championships, have poor performances or get flat-out beat. Ask the Georgia Bulldogs. But the games have to mean something, and Westgate deserved to win last week. If you think the Cougars were overrated, then you would be devaluing the significance of Westgate winning.
The injury to STM star wide receiver Jack Bech is worrisome, but it’s reasonable to think the Cougars have the depth to overcome it if he has to miss time. There’s no better way to get back on track than to down your biggest rival, Teurlings Catholic. It’s odd to think that either the Rebels or the Cougars, as good as each is, will start district play 0-2. But that’s why you play the games.
Up next: Friday versus Teurlings Catholic (4-2, 0-1)
7. Teurlings Catholic (4-2, 0-1)
Without trying to diminish what Carencro’s defense did last week against Teurlings — because it played exceptionally well after a rough start — the Rebels were extremely unlucky in a 31-27 home loss to the Bears. The reason being: Carencro fumbled five times and lost only one of them. It’s one thing to turn the ball over as many times as Teurlings did, but when the other team is recovering their mistakes, it’s particularly gut-wrenching. But sometimes the ball just doesn’t bounce your way, and the Rebels now turn to another challenging matchup in what’s a brutal five-game stretch — a road trip to St. Thomas More. The Rebels' final two games are very winnable, but Teurlings will have to tangle with the Cougars and Westgate first.
Up next: Friday at St. Thomas More (4-2, 0-1)
8. Breaux Bridge (5-1, 1-0)
Never underestimate the “Civil War.” It doesn’t seem to matter if one team is better than the other on paper, the Breaux Bridge-Cecilia matchups usually produces down-to-the-wire finishes. The Bulldogs gave the Tigers all they wanted for four quarters, even leading 12-0 at the end of the first quarter and 18-14 at halftime. But Jacob Landry, who scored two rushing touchdowns and nailed all five of his extra-point attempts, booted the go-ahead field goal with under three minutes left. Breaux Bridge now gears up for a intriguing home game against another 5-1 team, Class 5A Thibodaux. Hahnville handed Thibodaux its first loss of the season last week. The matchup will feature two of the state’s best wide receivers in the 2020 class — Breaux Bridge’s Dartravien Girod and Thibodaux’s Kyren Lacy, the latter of whom is committed to UL.
Up next: Friday versus Thibodaux (5-1, 2-1)
9. Opelousas Catholic (6-0, 1-0)
There’s not a ton to say about the Vikings’ 35-6 win against St. Edmund to open District 5-1A play. OC jumped out to a 21-0 halftime lead and cruised the rest of the way. Perhaps the most noteworthy thing about the victory, aside from wide receiver Keon Coleman continuing to dominate, is the efficiency of quarterback Jesse Roy. He completed 13 of his 17 passes for 315 yards and three touchdowns. We’ve mentioned the looming district clash with Catholic-Pointe Coupee in New Roads for a few weeks now, but it’s finally here. The Hornets appeared to be OC’s biggest competitor for the district title entering the season, and that hasn’t changed through six weeks.
Up next: Friday at Catholic-Pointe Coupee (4-2, 1-0)
10. Church Point (3-2, 1-0)
It’s fairly uncommon for teams to have an off week in high school football, and Church Point’s open date on Oct. 4 wasn’t planned. But the Bears’ game against St. Louis being canceled because of lightning came at the perfect time. Church Point, which was forced to start seven sophomores on defense against Notre Dame in the season opener, was already getting healthier. That was evident by wins against Kaplan and Opelousas after starting the season 0-2. But the Bears were even fresher for the crucial district matchup against Iota last week, and it showed. Church Point limited the Bulldogs to to fewer than 4 yards per carry and stopped Iota on 4 of its 5 fourth-down attempts. Quarterback Brandt Boone's sneaky good passing helped the Bears score 19 unanswered points in the second quarter. Up next is a tricky road game against Northwest, which is likely better than its 2-4 record indicates, but Church Point is starting to play with confidence.
Up next: Friday at Northwest (2-4, 0-1)
On the outside looking in: Vermilion Catholic (5-1, 1-0), Iota (5-1, 0-1), Rayne (4-2, 1-0), Eunice (4-2, 0-1), Catholic-New Iberia (3-3, 3-0)