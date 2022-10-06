It has been less than a year since the Westgate Tigers defeated Warren Easton in the Class 4A finals to claim the school’s first football state championship.
But despite losing several talented players to graduation, the Tigers — as they’ve done year after year — have shown a unique ability to reload their roster with the next crop of highly touted players.
So, the fact that the Tigers have opened the first half of the season with a perfect 5-0 record comes as a surprise to no one, especially Westgate head coach Ryan Antoine.
“We’re not surprised at all, because we expect to win every game that we play,” Antoine said. “The goal every year is to go 15-0 and that’s how we prepare. We want to chase greatness.”
The Tigers, who are currently ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, will look to continue their pursuit of greatness at 7 p.m. on Friday when they play host to the Teurlings Catholic Rebels (5-0) in a battle of unbeatens to open District 4-4A play.
“We’re dealing with a lot of youth in different spots on this team, so the non-district part of our schedule gave us the opportunity to get some experience under our belt,” Antoine said. “It helps you find out what type of team you are. We went undefeated in non-district, but now that we are starting district, you can throw all the records out the window. This is what really matters.”
The Tigers, who are coming off a 77-0 win over Magnolia School of Excellence a week ago, have been playing at a high level evident by the fact they’ve scored 37 or more points in 4 of their 5 games this season.
“The kids are playing really hard,” Antoine said. “They have done a great job of believing in each other.”
Teurlings, who are ranked No. 9 in Class 4A, have been equally as impressive through the first five weeks of the season.
“I’m really proud of the kids, but I don’t want them to have any false sense of accomplishment,” Rebels head coach Dane Charpentier said. “Nobody starts the season saying they want to win 5 games. We have to keep things in perspective. The 5 games ahead are a lot more important than the 5 games behind us.”
Behind an explosive offense led by quarterback Preston Welch and receiver Kentrell Prejean, the Rebels claimed big wins over Opelousas, Avoyelles, St. Charles and Notre Dame.
“Our non-district schedule was a lot tougher than people thought it was, especially with Opelousas emerging as a powerful team in the area,” Charpentier said. “I tried to tell people before the season, but no one wanted to listen. Not too many people want to play those teams.”
Welch has been stellar in the passing game, completing 59 of 94 passes for 1,103 yards, 17 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. Among Welch’s favorite targets is Prejean, who leads the area in receiving yards and is fifth in the state, with 22 receptions for 629 yards and 9 touchdowns.
“Teurlings does a great job offensively,” Antoine said. “They are very explosive on offense. They hit a lot of big plays and that is something we have to watch out for and be ready for.”
If there is a team that can matchup against the Rebels’ speed on the outside it is the Tigers, who are led by Texas commit Derek Williams in the secondary.
“Obviously they have a couple of special players,” Charpentier said. “But when you turn on the film, you see just how consistent they are across the board. There isn’t a big difference between their really special players and everyone around them. They all do a really good job.”
Charpentier said in addition to their talent and athleticism, “confidence” is a huge part of the Tigers’ success.
“Westgate is extremely talented and when you make a run like they did last year, it is a huge confidence boost,” Charpentier said. “A lot of those kids back this year got to experience that run last year and that has them playing with a lot of confidence. They feed off successful plays and they don’t remember the negative plays. It’s going to be a challenge for sure.”