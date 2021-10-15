Week 8 Schedule
Thursday’s Games
Sam Houston at Acadiana
Lafayette Christian at Port Barre
Kaplan at Crowley
Highland Baptist at Hanson
Westminster at Catholic-PC
Friday’s Games
Southside at Lafayette
New Iberia at Comeaux
Tioga at Eunice
North Vermilion at Wash.-Marion
LaGrange at Rayne
St. Thomas More at Northside
Brother Martin at Carencro
Westgate at Teurlings
Beau Chene at Breaux Bridge
Opelousas at Cecilia
Pine Prairie at Iota
Northwest at Mamou
Rayville at Abbeville
Erath at St, Martinville
Notre Dame at Catholic-NI
Franklin at Ascension Episcopal
Jeanerette at Delcambre
Loreauville at West St. Mary
North Central at Opelousas Cath.
Sacred Heart-VP at St. Edmund
Centerville at Vermilion Catholic
Church Point def. Ville Platte, COVID forfeit