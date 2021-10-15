ACA.acadcomfoot007.101021.jpg

Acadiana quarterback Ayden Trahan (6) and Omiri Wiggins (22) have sparked the Rams' recent offensive upgrade to stay on top of the District 3-5A standings.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD BOWIE

Week 8 Schedule

Thursday’s Games

Sam Houston at Acadiana

Lafayette Christian at Port Barre

Kaplan at Crowley

Highland Baptist at Hanson

Westminster at Catholic-PC

Friday’s Games

Southside at Lafayette

New Iberia at Comeaux

Tioga at Eunice

North Vermilion at Wash.-Marion

LaGrange at Rayne

St. Thomas More at Northside

Brother Martin at Carencro

Westgate at Teurlings

Beau Chene at Breaux Bridge

Opelousas at Cecilia

Pine Prairie at Iota

Northwest at Mamou

Rayville at Abbeville

Erath at St, Martinville

Notre Dame at Catholic-NI

Franklin at Ascension Episcopal

Jeanerette at Delcambre

Loreauville at West St. Mary

North Central at Opelousas Cath.

Sacred Heart-VP at St. Edmund

Centerville at Vermilion Catholic

Church Point def. Ville Platte, COVID forfeit

View comments