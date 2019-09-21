SCOTT — The only thing softer than Dillan Monette’s tone of voice are his feet when they touch the ground in the open field.
But there’s nothing soft about the way he and Acadiana High football team play this game. In their first-ever meeting against Lafayette Christian on Friday at Bill Dotson Stadium — a game that carried months of hype and trash talk between two of the parish’s most dominant teams — the Wreckin’ Rams’ strategy boiled down to the same thing it always does.
“Of course, we had all the overhype during the week,” Monette said. “But once we imposed our will, which we’re coached to do, it felt normal. Because that’s the way we play. That’s the way our coaches coach. It just felt normal.”
Monette, the Rams’ 5-foot-7, lightning-quick halfback, accounted for 169 total yards and three touchdowns, as Acadiana pulled away from LCA in the fourth quarter for 27-13 victory. The Rams (3-0) snapped the Knights’ 22-game winning streak, the state’s longest active streak entering the contest.
This was by no means an easy victory for the Rams, which led 7-6 through three quarters. LCA, the two-time defending Division IV champions who’ve moved up in class, certainly proved it can hang with the big boys.
Acadiana dominated the first half statistically, outgaining LCA by more than 100 yards behind the backfield triumvirate of Monette, Lucky Brooks and Tyvin Zeno. Brooks enjoyed the lion’s share of carries in the first half, toting the ball 17 times for 95 yards.
Monette, still hobbled by an ankle injury he sustained last week against Ruston, checked himself out of the game a couple of times in the first half.
“I’m grinding through it,” Monette said of his injury. “Still rehabbing.”
Still, not much came easy for the Rams’ veer attack against a stingy Knights defense, which had given up only six points and 116 total rushing yards through its two previous games.
After a scoreless first quarter, in which both teams turned the ball over on downs inside their opponents’ red zone, Acadiana’s veer attack produced a clinical drive. The Rams marched 90 yards in 18 plays, taking nine minutes and 53 seconds off the clock, to break the scoreless deadlock. Monette, who is headed to Army with Brooks, plunged into the end zone from two yards out.
“That’s what we do over here,” McCullough said of methodical scoring drive. “They did a good job of not letting us break the big play, but our guys did a good job of keep knocking them off the ball and making yardage and finishing the 18-play drive.”
But Sage Ryan, LCA’s all-state return specialist, returned the ensuing kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown to send the Knights’ sideline and traveling fan section into a frenzy. The extra point was blocked.
Ryan provided both of the Knights’ touchdowns on special teams. He returned a squib kick 58 yards for a touchdown with under two minutes remaining in the game.
The Rams ran out of time during a hurry-up drive to close the second quarter. With the ball spotted at the LCA 22-yard line, Acadiana attempted to run its field goal until on the field as time was ticking down but were unable to get the snap off.
LCA’s best chance to take the lead came less than a minute into the second half. Knights defensive linemen Tyrrell Lockett recovered an Acadiana fumble at the Rams' 33-yard line.
But Acadiana’s defense, as it did all night, frustrated the LCA offense. The Knights were forced to settle for a 34-yard field goal attempt, which was unsuccessful.
The spark the Acadiana offense needed came early in the fourth quarter. Rams quarterback Keontae Williams, scrambling to his right as he evaded a pass rush, fired across his body to a wide-open Monette for a 32-yard touchdown.
“I sold like we were running, and I slipped out on the pass,” Monette said of the play. “It’s a designed play.”
“We usually throw it a little quicker than that,” McCullough said with a smile.
Then the Rams recovered a fumble on the second play of the ensuing LCA drive, setting up Zeno’s 12-yard touchdown run. Zeno maintained his balanced when tripped at the second level.
Trailing 19-6, the Knights offense moved inside Acadiana territory with the help of two 15-yard penalties, but four straight incompletions resulted in a turnover on downs. LCA finished with just 112 yards of offense, held to only three rushing yards on 20 attempts.
“We’re good on defense. I believe that,” McCullough said. “Our coaches do a tremendous job on defense. We’ve got some good players on there. I thought we played extremely hard. They got two scores on kick returns. Besides that, we played tremendously on defense. We got a bunch of guys that made plays tonight.”
Monette, who finished with 138 rushing yards on 21 carries, gashed a worn-down LCA defense with under two minutes remaining. A gain of 24 set up a 30-yard touchdown run for his third score of the night.