Acadiana defensive back Latterance Welch, right, steps in front of an Alexandria two-point conversion pass intended for wide receiver TJ Johnson, left, to seal Acadiana's win with 60 seconds left to play in the 2020 LHSAA Football Prep Classic Class 5A state championship game, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 at Northwestern State University's Turpin Stadium in Natchitoches, La. Acadiana withstood a fourth quarter charge from Alexandria to prevail, 35-34, after the conversion failed.
Carencro head coach Tony Courville waves to fans after the Class 4A state championship game, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 at Northwestern State University's Turpin Stadium in Natchitoches. Karr led 13-6 at the half, but Carencro took over in the second half to win 35-19.
Lafayette Christian players celebrate after their 2020 LHSAA Football Prep Classic Division III state championship game with St. Charles Catholic, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 at Northwestern State University's Turpin Stadium in Nachitoches. Lafayette Christian led 10-7 at the half, and the second half was scoreless until Lafayette Christian scored on a safety with seconds remaining to win 12-7.