St. Thomas More quarterback Walker Howard had three performances of over 380 yards in the playoffs to lead the Cougars to back-to-back Division II state championships.

With high school football season upon us, we'll be previewing the area teams in the coming weeks. Links to completed previews can be found down below.

Acadiana defensive back Latterance Welch, right, steps in front of an Alexandria two-point conversion pass intended for wide receiver TJ Johnson, left, to seal Acadiana's win with 60 seconds left to play in the 2020 LHSAA Football Prep Classic Class 5A state championship game, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 at Northwestern State University's Turpin Stadium in Natchitoches, La. Acadiana withstood a fourth quarter charge from Alexandria to prevail, 35-34, after the conversion failed.

District 3-5A

Acadiana Wreckin' Rams

Comeaux Spartans

Lafayette High Mighty Lions

New Iberia Yellow Jackets

Southside Sharks

District 4-4A

Eunice Bobcats

North Vermilion Patriots

Rayne Wolves

Carencro head coach Tony Courville waves to fans after the Class 4A state championship game, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 at Northwestern State University's Turpin Stadium in Natchitoches. Karr led 13-6 at the half, but Carencro took over in the second half to win 35-19.

District 5-4A

Carencro Bears

Northside Vikings

St. Thomas More Cougars

Teurlings Rebels

Westgate Tigers

District 6-4A

Breaux Bridge Tigers

Cecilia Bulldogs

District 5-3A

Church Point Bears

Iota Bulldogs

Northwest Raiders

District 6-3A

Abbeville Wildcats

Crowley Gents

Erath Bobcats

Kaplan Pirates

St. Martinville Tigers

Lafayette Christian players celebrate after their 2020 LHSAA Football Prep Classic Division III state championship game with St. Charles Catholic, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 at Northwestern State University's Turpin Stadium in Nachitoches. Lafayette Christian led 10-7 at the half, and the second half was scoreless until Lafayette Christian scored on a safety with seconds remaining to win 12-7.

District 6-2A

Lafayette Christian Knights

Notre Dame Pioneers

District 7-2A

Ascension Episcopal Blue Gators

Catholic-New Iberia Panthers

Delcambre Panthers

Loreauville Tigers

District 5-1A

Opelousas Catholic Vikings

St. Edmund Blue Jays

Westminster Crusaders

District 8-1A

Highland Baptist Bears

Vermilion Catholic Eagles

