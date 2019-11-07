Comeaux can enter the playoffs on a four-game winning streak and finish the regular season above .500 for the first time since 2013 with a victory against Barbe on Friday.
Following a 35-21 loss to Acadiana in Week 6, the Spartans have averaged 37 points per game, including a 60-point explosion in last week's defeat of Southside.
"We had a bunch of guys banged up earlier, so just being healthy is a big plus," said Comeaux coach Doug Dotson.
Quarterback Tre' Harris, who has thrown for 1,092 yards and seven touchdowns, is near 100% after missing some time with an ankle injury.
"That definitely makes a difference," Dotson said. "We need our trigger man healthy."
Last week, Harris ran for 96 yards and threw for 95 more while accounting for three touchdowns. Both of his touchdown passes were to junior receiver Malik Nabers.
"We feel like we're an opportunistic offense," Dotson said. "What the defense gives us, we'll take. We really have selfless kids. Malik only had three catches, but two went for touchdowns.
"You can slow down Malik but you can't completely stop him. They bracketed him with double coverage, and that took somebody out of the box."
The Spartans rushed for 503 yards against Southside. Eddie Flugence led the way with 185 yards and three touchdowns, and Sharod Kelly added 120 yards with a TD.
"I just think that overall we had a solid performance," Dotson said. "It's great anytime you have three backs near 100 yards rushing. Eddie ran hard, and Tre' being healthy makes a big difference.
"Tre' gets us to the line and is able to check down, depending on how the defense lines up. Our defense gave up two quick scores and then settled down. They only scored seven in the second half. The second half adjustments say a lot about our defense because Southside is really potent and good on offense."
Nabers, who is second among area receivers with 48 catches for 1,043 yards and 11 TDs, also intercepted two passes and returned one for a touchdown.
Comeaux (5-4, 4-2 in District 3-5A) is currently seeded No. 22. Barbe (6-3, 4-2) is seeded No. 20.
"It will be a lot harder running the football against Barbe," Dotson said. "On offense, they're similar to Southside. They have a lot of experienced and really good offensive linemen."
Erath stays in hunt
Erath staged a furious second half comeback last week to topple Crowley 40-36.
"We scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to win," said Erath coach Eric LeBlanc. "That was pretty impressive."
With the victory, the Bobcats (4-5, 2-1 in District 6-3A) not only stayed in playoff contention, they can win the league championship with a win over Abbeville coupled with a Crowley victory over St. Martinville.
"The kids are excited," LeBlanc said. "The last time Erath won a district title was in 1997. They would be the first ones in a whole generation to win it."
Senior quarterback Luke LeBlanc completed 16 of his 29 passes versus Crowley for 360 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 35 yards and two more scores.
"Luke had a crazy week," his coach said. "He was knocked out of our previous game against St. Martinville with a shoulder injury. Last week, he didn't throw until Thursday when we let him throw eight to 10 balls no more than 10 yards.
"Before the game, though, he went out there and was throwing good in warm-ups. He took a shot on the last drive against Crowley and didn't finish the game."
After LeBlanc exited, sophomore Ryan Richard moved from receiver to quarterback.
"Ryan came in and brought us down the field," Eric LeBlanc said. "He completed a pass and we had a couple of pass interference calls. He did a good job of scrambling."
Richard and Colton Punch combined to catch 14 passes for 324 yards and two touchdowns.
"Punch runs great routes," Eric LeBlanc said. "When the ball is in the air, he's going to get it. He's so good at catching the ball."
According to his coach, Luke LeBlanc will be a game-time decision vs. Abbeville (1-8, 0-3).
"Luke has had a rough week," Eric LeBlanc said. "He's not practicing. At the start of the year, we lost three players to injuries, but the guys know they can be successful no matter who is in the game.
"Lane Toups was our defensive player of the week, and he's out there with half a body. He broke his leg in Week 1 and also tore his labrum. He's a tough kid."
Northwest rises up
Back at full strength after a rash of injuries, Northwest is playing at a high level.
After a 1-4 start, the Raiders have won three of their last four, including an 18-7 win over Iota last week.
"After the East Ascension game in Week 3, we were down five or six kids," said coach Chris Edwards. "Now we're having the team we thought we'd have. All summer long, we talked about the possibility of going anywhere from 5-5 to 9-1 with our schedule, depending on how healthy we stayed.
"Of course, we didn't stay healthy, but we have a good senior group that has been with us since some of our quarterfinal runs. I'm glad to say that they never stayed down even though we started 1-4."
Quarterback Montaze Sam rushed for 153 yards and threw for 157 with three touchdowns versus Iota.
"Sam is a three-year starter," Edwards said. "His biggest advantage is his running ability. He also has a 3.5 GPA."
The return of defensive back Dapriest Hogans has helped the Raiders tremendously.
"Hogans missed about five weeks," Edwards said. "He's scored on kick, punt and interception returns. He's the fastest player on the field every Friday night and is also a great cover guy who isn't afraid to tackle."
The Northwest defense held the area's leading rusher, Luke Doucet, well below his average last week.
"We knew we were going to have to hit him a few times," said Edwards, who hopes to get a rematch with district frontrunner Church Point.
"I feel bad about losing to Church Point, but our kids know we may get them again in the playoffs. That would give us a chance to redeem ourselves. We're trying to come in the back door in the postseason and surprise some teams that may think we're not good by looking at our record."
The Raiders (4-5, 3-1) face Ville Platte (3-6, 1-3) Friday.