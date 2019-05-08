There were many moments during the 2019 high school baseball season when St. Thomas More coach Gary Perkins wondered if his Division I ace right-hander Drew McDaniel would get to pitch at all this spring.

McDaniel himself had the same questions.

Through all the waiting and uncertainty during the course of the season, however, a couple things took place.

One, a pitching staff – made up mostly of unproven performers – somehow found a way to get the Cougars in position to make another run at the Division II state title.

And two, McDaniel – watching in admiration from the dugout at his teammates’ perseverance – made it through the rehab process just in time to help out when it mattered the most.

So together, the No. 2-seeded STM Cougars will try to return to the state finals for the first time since winning back-to-back state championships in 2014-15 when they take on No. 6-seeded St. Charles at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Division II state semifinals at McMurry Park in Sulphur.

“At the beginning of the season, I didn’t know if I’d get to pitch at all again this season,” the Ole Miss signee McDaniel said.

His elbow soreness actually began last summer. So he rested it in the fall. Feeling better during spring practice, he was encouraged. But during the scrimmages and jamboree, McDaniel’s discomfort returned.

It was time for rehab.

“At that point, we had no idea what to expect,” Perkins said. “It was tough in the early going with a lot of inexperienced arms.

“But as the season went on, we’ve had a good combination between (John) Moody, (Grant) St. Cyr and (David) Christie. Those three guys have done a great job of mending the fences when we didn’t have some of the experience from last year.”

At one point, the Cougars stood 5-5, including losses to Central Catholic and Covenant Christian. At that juncture, the state tournament seemed too far away to even imagine.

Fast-forward to today, however, and those struggles apparently made the Cougars (31-8) stronger.

“Rehab was hard for me personally,” McDaniel said. “Mentally, it was one of the toughest times of my life. Watching the team struggle at the beginning of the season, knowing there’s nothing you can do about it and wanting to be out there with my teammates was really hard.

“But from the team aspect, I think it made us better as a team in the long run. It was great watching them put in all the hard work and stepping up.”

Once the playoffs began, McDaniel’s long wait was finally over. He pitched well in his first outing back was against an overmatched David Thibodaux team in first playoff series.

Then he looked like his old self again in a 1-0 loss to E.D. White in game one of the thrilling quarterfinal series win.

“It was a blast to get back out there with the teammates,” McDaniel said. “The first outing, I definitely didn’t feel the same because it had been so long since I was out there. But in that E.D. White game against a competitive team, that’s what I love doing. That’s what I put in all of that hard work for.”

Sure, his velocity may not have been as consistently high as he’s capable just yet, but McDaniel was still dominant. The 6-2 right-hander allowed just three hits, walked four and struck out 12.

“The think I liked the best from that outing was that he was 88 to 90 down around the knees,” Perkins said. “Against David Thibodaux, he pitched well, but he was up more.”

McDaniel also added the slider to his arsenal against E.D. White to go with a fastball, curve ball and change-up.

The next step for McDaniel and the Cougars is to somehow avenge last year’s 10-1 loss to University in the semifinals, which McDaniel pitched in relief.

“We’ve definitely thought about that game,” McDaniel said. “We know there has to be a different mentality this time. We know what to do and what not to do.

“This is very big for us. We lost in the semifinals my sophomore and junior years. I’m part of that group of seniors that wants to get back (to finals).”