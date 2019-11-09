It's official.
No. 1 Teurlings Catholic is headed back to the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner next week, where the Lady Rebels will be seeking their seventh straight volleyball state title after disposing of visiting No. 16 South Lafourche in straight sets in a regional playoff match Saturday morning.
"We started off a little slow," said Teurlings coach Terry Hebert. "I think it might have been the big breakfast we had. We've talked all season long about coming out early with intensity, but we kind of played down to their intensity level.
"We played well; we executed well. But intensity-wise, things were kind of slow. So I challenged them there at the end of the third set to make sure we finished strong going into the next game feeling good about it."
Teurlings (41-6) prevailed by scores of 25-11, 25-13 and 25-5.
"I was pleased with all of our girls," Hebert said. "They all did their jobs well. With the exception of the intensity level, everybody executed their jobs well. I was impressed with our serving."
Tyler Alcorn, Cici Hidalgo, Paige Guidry and Paige LeBlanc dominated the action at the net. Each had double-digit kills, while Emma Cother collected 38 assists.
"Tyler is back after an injury," Hebert said. "She's getting back into the fold now. We're lucky to be able to spread the ball out and not be one-dimensional. We only have two seniors. We have a lot of juniors, and they're able to plug in the holes and get things done."
The Lady Rebels have a deep, impressive bench.
"We go two-deep at every position," Hebert said. "We're very athletic. We're fortunate to be athletic with players who play a lot of volleyball. They're good, athletic, volleyball players. We have two young setters (Cother and Sam Fontenot) who are continuing to learn.
"One's a freshman, one's a sophomore. They're the quarterbacks of your team. We've never really had young setters, but we're fortunate that our hitters are much more mature and older."
Alcorn, a senior, talked about the importance of continuing the streak of state championships.
"It means everything," she said. "It's what we fight for. As we always say, it's not about our record during the season. It's about the state tournament.
"It's taken a lot more for everyone to click together this year, but I think we have good chemistry. It took us a long time to get to where we are now, but we all know how we can help each other. I think that shows how much chemistry we have."