Lafayette Christian and Lafayette High haven’t played before in football.
That will change at 7 p.m. Friday at Knight Field.
The two teams have something in common as both coaches were star linebackers at Lafayette High before going on to standout college careers and then to the NFL.
Lafayette coach Cedric Figaro played at Notre Dame, before a pro career with the Chargers, Browns and Rams. LCA coach Trev Faulk played at LSU before going on to the Cardinals, Rams and Saints.
“I look at coach Figaro as a big brother,” Faulk said. “It will be fun to line up against those guys. I’ve looked up to him since high school. He was a USA Today All-American, so it was a motivating force seeing a guy from my school, my position being able to achieve great things. There’s a lot of love and respect there, and I know he’ll have his group ready."
The new crosstown rivalry unites two teams coming off season-opening wins. LCA beat Westgate 19-7 and the Lions took down Ascension Episcopal 30-23 in overtime.
"We’re looking forward to battle on Friday night," Faulk said. "We’re expecting a good crowd and are looking forward to a good game-day atmosphere and a good game. We’re excited about the opportunity. (Lafayette High) presents challenges with coach Figaro and have a good group of kids back."
The Knights delivered a dominant defensive performance last week against Westgate with outside linebacker Masey Lewis and defensive back Devin Walton standing out.
“I’m happy for (Lewis) and proud of him,” Faulk said. “Toward the end of last season, his game has gone to another level. He went from a good football player to dominant. Devin Walton has been a huge factor for us in the secondary. He’s been having to be more vocal, but he’s taking to that role and growing and has done a good job.”
The Knights’ secondary was without free safety Brylan Green last week. This week they'll look to shut down the Mighty Lions’ passing game led by Grayson Saunier.
“We’ll need to get lined up and communicate well defensively,” Faulk said. “They (the Lions) have three distinct packages (on offense), and their quarterback is a dual-threat kid who punts it well. They have good threats at wide receiver and running back that line up and force you to play their style of football. We’ll have to be on top of our game to contain these guys."
Saunier delivered a strong performance last week, including the game-winning touchdown.
“They are aggressive and definitely applied pressure,” Faulk said. “The key will be getting them blocked up body on body and converting on shots in the running and passing game and being balanced offensively will be key as well as keeping them off balance and taking care of the football with no costly turnovers.”
The Mighty Lions’ biggest strength might be on special teams with kicker Ashton Guilbeau and Saunier a threat to fake it and throw while punting.
“We’re hopeful we can contain them (on special teams),” Faulk said. “That’s been a big weapon for them. They were able to convert fourth downs on fake punts in the jamboree and last week."
The Mighty Lions’ have been vulnerable in the secondary, and the Knights hope to take advantage of that with sophomore quarterback JuJuan Johnson.
“We’re pleased with (Johnson’s) progress,” Faulk said. “Offensively we’re making strides and hopefully we’ll continue to get better. (Johnson) is getting more comfortable in his second year with decision making and is maturing and getting better. He’s being smarter with the ball, and we’ll have to be good in short yardage and dial up pressure.”