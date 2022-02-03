The Lafayette High Mighty Lions defeated the Pineville Rebels 6-0 in a playoff matchup Wednesday night.
Coming off a loss to Southside last week, Lafayette rebounded in style with a convincing win to advance to the regional round of the playoffs against defending Division I champion Catholic High of Baton Rouge.
Lafayette came aggressive in its playoff matchup against Pineville which benefited them immensely.
“This was fun, our boys played excellently together from the start which is something we haven’t done in other parts of the season” faculty sponsor Charles Songy said. “We came out hot and we came out scoring all night long. This one was fun.”
Lafayette was having a lot of fun Wednesday with five different players scoring goals in the game. One, in particular, stood out, though. Lafayette senior Peyton Hebert scored his first two goals of the season on their way to victory.
“It felt pretty awesome,” Hebert said. “We’ve been working so hard to advance to the second round which it’s our senior year so it is what we want to do so on to the next.”
Songy spoke highly of Hebert after the game.
“Peyton Hebert is a guy with a heart of gold,” Songy said. “He’s just the greatest teammate and just such a great kid and it was just super exciting to see him finally get on the scoreboard.”
Not only did Lafayette have a great game offensively but defensively it was just as dominant. As soon as Pineville crossed mid-field with the ball it was swarmed by Lafayette defenders.
If Pineville managed to get a shot on goal Lafayette senior goalkeeper Todd Lejeune would be there to stop any scoring attempt.
The game got a little physical at times with a little bit of pushing and shoving but Lafayette played on and secured their spot in the next round of the playoffs.
“I think Southside was a wake-up call,” Songy said. “But not only that, playoffs are where it matters. You win or go home and these boys were ready.”
Hebert echoed this statement as well.
“Coming off a loss like that we really came together as a team and united,” Hebert said. “We knew that there was a job to be done and we came out together and the outcome was 6-0.”
Hebert has a lot of confidence in his team heading into the next round of playoffs.
“If we play how we play tonight, as a team, united as one then we can go pretty far,” Hebert said.
Songy also believes that this Lafayette team has what it takes to go deep in the playoffs if it keeps the team-first approach.
“I think they are coming together at the right moment,” Songy said. “Make no mistake we have to go slay the giants in Baton Rouge next week we have to play Catholic High but this game gives us a lot of momentum into that game.”