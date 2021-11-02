It's Week 10 of the prep football season, that time of the year when coaches are not only preparing for their final opponent of the regular season, they're also scrutinizing the LHSAA power ratings and drawing up potential playoff brackets.
The LHSAA hasn't updated its power ratings yet for this week, but GeauxPreps.com has performed the computations, and the Acadiana area currently has three of the top eight seeds in Class 3A in No. 3 St. Martinville, No. 4 Abbeville and No. 8 Church Point.
Abbeville is enjoying its best season in decades under second-year coach Rod Moy. Last year, the Wildcats went 3-4 and made a playoff appearance. Heading into this week's game against No. 14 Erath, the Wildcats are 8-1.
"The excitement level around here is pretty much on level 10," Moy said. "A lot of people didn't know what to expect from us after the COVID year. We didn't have the whole summer to prepare last year. When we were able to install everything this summer, we knew we'd be good, but I wasn't sure we'd be 'top four good.'"
Church Point (9-0), which reached last year's semifinals, has two wins via COVID-19 forfeit and that is both a blessing and a curse, Bears coach J.C. Arceneaux said.
"The negative is that the kids aren't out there playing," Arceneaux said. "Last week (61-0 rout of Mamou), our starters only played half a game. We haven't played a whole lot of football, and that's concerning going into the playoffs. The positive is that we're not beat up."
Other area 3A teams include No. 22 Iota (6-3) and Northwest (4-5), which is on the bubble at No. 34 heading into Thursday's game against Ville Platte.
Lafayette Christian Academy (7-1) is poised to claim the No. 1 seed in Division III ahead of No. 2 Notre Dame, which sits well with Knights coach Trev Faulk.
"We're excited about it, especially because we didn't get to host a playoff game last year," Faulk said. "It's nice knowing Friday night's game (against Welsh) won't be the kids' last home game."
Other local Division III programs include No. 7 Ascension Episcopal (6-3) and No. 9 Catholic-New Iberia (4-5).
Last week, the Loreauville Tigers stayed unbeaten and grabbed the No. 2 power rating in Class 2A by defeating Ascension Episcopal for the District 7-2A title.
"It's satisfying because this group of seniors was 0-9 their freshman year," Tigers coach Terry Martin said. "This is far down the road, but if a lower-seed doesn't get an upset in the second or third round, we could have home-field advantage through the semifinals. As the No. 2 seed on our side of the bracket, we'll be at home if we reach the semifinals."
No. 28 Delcambre (4-4) is the only other local Class 2A program.
In Class 5A, two-time state champion Acadiana (7-2) is currently No. 8, followed by No. 14 Southside (6-3), No. 30 Lafayette High (6-3) and Comeaux (4-5), which is on the bubble at No. 34 coming into this week's game at No. 42 Barbe (3-6).
"If we win, it will be real close as to whether we get into the playoffs," first-year Spartans coach Eric Holden said. "If we win, I think we're in. It would be a huge blessing from God for us to make it."
No. 7 Cecilia (7-2) currently has the highest power rating of local Class 4A programs heading into this week's game against No. 37 North Vermilion (2-7). That would be the highest seed for Cecilia since 2015 when the Bulldogs were the No. 3 seed.
Other local 4A playoff hopefuls include No. 8 Westgate (7-2), No. 16 Carencro (4-5), No. 17 Eunice (5-4), No. 19 Rayne (5-4), No. 23 Opelousas (4-5), No. 26 Beau Chene (6-3) and Breaux Bridge (3-6), which is on the bubble at No. 33. The Tigers will need to beat No. 40 Livonia (2-7) and get some help from other teams to secure a playoff berth.
In Division II, two-time state champion St. Thomas More (5-4) is No. 5, while Teurlings Catholic (5-4) is No. 7. Both the Cougars and the Rebels moved up this week after De La Salle was forced to forfeit several victories.
In Division IV, No. 5 Opelousas Catholic (8-1) leads the way, followed by No. 7 Vermilion Catholic (6-3) and No. 10 St. Edmund (6-3). The Vikings' only loss was to Vermilion Catholic in Week 2.
At No. 18, Westminster Christian (6-3) will need to upset Opelousas Catholic to have a chance at making the 16-team bracket.