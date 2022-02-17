The St. Thomas More Cougars girls basketball team had no trouble disposing of the Academy of the Sacred Heart Cardinals 80-20 in the Division II Regional round Wednesday night.
From the opening tip off St. Thomas More dominated the game both defensively and offensively. St. Thomas More defended and deflected any shot or pass Sacred Heart attempted.
Leading by 14 after the first quarter, St. Thomas More only allowed Sacred Heart to score once more before halftime. Forcing turnovers and being very efficient on the offensive side of the court.
St. Thomas More head coach Stephen Strojny thought his team played well tonight and was efficient. Strojny knows to enjoy this win but wants to stay ready for the teams that are left.
“I liked how we were aggressive on offense,” Strojny said. “We are trying to keep our edge at this point, with the remaining eight teams outside of Vandebilt I think they have all won a state championship in their respective class in the last 10 years.”
Strojny said with the way his team was playing the matchup against Sacred Heart favored St. Thomas More.
“With the way we played tonight I thought they brought a knife to a gun fight,” Strojny said. “No disrespect to them but when you’re hitting threes, layups, running your sets and not missing free throws it makes it hard for the other team.”
St. Thomas More junior guard Camille Hebert was the most vocal leader on the court tonight calling out plays to her teammates and making sure they were in position to score.
“I just like getting everyone set up so we can do what we need to do,” Hebert said.
Strojny said Hebert is not scared to be a leader out on the court and that she is a high level athlete.
“She comes from a long lineage of athletics and has a type A personality so she has no problem leading,” Strojny said. “You can see her out there just putting the ball where it needs to go, she’s a junior and she has played behind some really good seniors the past two years so I think she is really coming into her own.”
St. Thomas More junior center AC Froehlich led all players in scoring with 20 points in the game.
Majority of St. Thomas More’s offense flowed through Froehlich in the game. Froehlich said she just took advantage of all the opportunities that came her way.
“We have a few plays that go to me,” Froehlich said. “It was mostly just what happens, just go for it if it is open.”
Froehlich was also perfect at the free throw line knocking down both her attempts. St. Thomas More senior center Annelise Davis also played well coming off the bench.
Strojny praised his two centers for their efforts.
“They both play like there is nothing to lose,” Strojny said. “That’s kind of one of our mottos too is, we have nothing to lose.”
St. Thomas More will now meet No. 6 Liberty at 6 p.m. Friday in the quarterfinals.