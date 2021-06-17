Like every other school, Northside High School faced its share of adversity last season.
The Vikings dealt with the usual challenges of being in a loaded football district and having a small roster for a Class 4A program. Add the challenges COVID presented and it was a tough season.
But after a productive spring, the Vikings are feeling optimistic heading into summer workouts.
“The spring was very good for us,” coach John Simmons said. “There were some new kids we were able to look at. We’re going to have lots of new ones on defense, and our offense looked a lot better in spring.
"Summer workouts are going good. We’re getting there early in the morning, getting stronger and making progress.”
The Vikings offense played several younger players last season, but they'll be more experienced this year and return quarterback DonQuevian Portalis with a year under his belt.
“(Portalis) has had a real good spring,” Simmons said. “We didn’t expect him to play quarterback last year, but he’s starting to fine tune his skills and is stepping up. He can run or throw and is more accurate with better vision. We want to build on last year, but we’ve still got a lot of fine-tuning to do. We’re just looking to tweak some plays and are excited to build upon what we had.”
Portalis and wide receiver Jamarion Johnnie highlight the returning starters on offense.
“We had a real good showing in the spring game,” Simmons said. “We played Lafayette High, and we each scored four touchdowns. We had some guys out, as we had a running back still out from injury, but we had some guys back like Devin Morgan at running back and Jamarion Johnnie at wide receiver.”
The defense is young, but Simmons is optimistic about the newcomers led by transfer linebacker Kyron Zeno.
“We only have two returning starters on defense in Josh Carter and Jalen Andrus at defensive back,” Simmons said. “We had another guy in Travis Arceneaux that we switched over to defense the last couple of games, and he’ll be our nose guard.”
“Kyron Zeno is back after playing for us his freshman year. All his brothers played here at Northside, and he’s made a big impression during spring at Mike linebacker. He’s a thumper who has a high IQ and is a physical freak. We’re excited to have him back.”
The Vikings plan on running the same base schemes as last season.
“We haven’t made any changes since we didn’t have a chance to grow as a staff during the COVID year,” Simmons said. “We’ll be able to start gelling together as a coaching staff and start working as a team this year. Our goal is to pick up where we started and improve each week."
While the Vikings appear to be making progress, they'll again be in challenging District 5-4A that includes reigning state champions St. Thomas More and Carencro.
“We’re going to have to be ready in this district,” Simmons said. “You can’t come out half-stepping, or else you’re going to get blown out. We used to never be able to recover, but these kids are different and have a lot of fight in them. They want to win. They’ve been fighting in the weight room and keep competing while keeping that family (tradition) up. They’re really pushing. If we can keep that up, we’ll be great.”