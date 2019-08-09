Editor's note: This is the 13th in a 30-day series highlighting high school football teams in the Acadiana area. Up next are the Acadiana Wreckin' Rams.
WHAT WE KNOW
There’s a lot to like about the projected starting lineup for the Wreckin’ Rams if you’re a fan of the Green-and-Gold.
On offense, there’s reason to believe the unit will surpass last year’s totals of 30 points and 335 total yards per game. For one, quarterback Keonte Williams is back for his senior season. Williams showed the ability to avoid a pass rush and did hit the infamous Hail Mary pass to Kaleb Cavalier to beat Ruston. But his increased knowledge of the offense and upgraded talent in the receiving corps should add more of a passing element to the veer.
Naturally, most of the play-calls will revolve around the veer’s rushing attack and that unit is led by senior halfbacks Dillan Monette and Lucky Brooks. Monette has his sights set on breaking the school’s rushing record, needing 1,803 yards to do so. One thing that could make that tough is how deep the backfield is with as many as six quality options.
On defense, there’s big shoes to fill off a unit that allowed only 11 points and 235 total yards per game last season. There is a good mixture of returning starters and talented youngsters to pull that off. Up front, junior Thaos Figaro is joined by seniors Zaiah Adams and Jason Prejean. Prejean missed most of last season with an injury and will be ready to make up for lost time. The linebackers will be manned by talented juniors Derreck Bercier and Caleb Arceneaux.
There may be more questions in the secondary than answers, but junior free safety Ian Montz is back to hold it all together.
Even the kicking game may move closer to being a strength again. Senior Landon Guidry has shown improvement as both the kicker and punter since last season, and senior guard Ethan Icard could be another option at punter. Meanwhile, the return spots will be manned by explosive athletes from both backfields.
WHAT WE DON’T KNOW
As good as the Rams should look, that doesn’t mean they’re not immune to question marks.
The two biggest ones are on the offensive line and in the secondary. Over the years, preseason offensive line concerns have typically found solutions. Senior tackle Devin Doucet, an all-district performer, and senior center Taylor Locksey return. Junior Josh McDaniel was a starter last year, but will move to tight end. Obviously, he can handle the blocking part of his new position, but he’ll be working on route-running to aid the passing game. Returning tight end Kaleb Cavalier will help ease that transition.
There will be an early-season battle to be the starting left tackle with juniors Trey Bossier and Dylan Fant as the top options. There will also be two new guards in seniors Icard and Gavin LeBlanc.
The other new starter on offense is junior Tyvin Zeno, who is expected to serve as the third halfback option and as one of many wide receivers. Defensive backs Montz and Laterrance Welch could also.
Speaking of the secondary, Welch and Kendrick Richard will be newcomers aWhat they lack in experience will likely be made up for with raw talent.
HOW WE SEE IT
A year ago, there were questions surrounding the Wreckin’ Rams with former baseball coach Matt McCullough replacing coach Ted Davidson. Adding to the concern were the whispers McCullough and his new staff didn’t inherit as much talent as Davidson had enjoyed in his final few seasons.
As it turned out, hearing that talk placed a chip on the shoulders of the 2018 Rams, who delivered another district championship. There was that one home slip-up against Comeaux, but Acadiana improved as the season went on and gave eventual state champion Zachary all it wanted in the quarterfinals.
This year, the challenge is different. The Rams are “loaded” again. Similar to the Saints’ 2018 team motto, McCullough now hopes his team can prove them right after proving many wrong last fall. The offense will almost certainly be more explosive than a year ago with a senior quarterback, a deep running back corps and more dangerous passing game.
Defensively, there are a new starters to mature, but defensive coordinator Kyle Seibold has leaders back in all three levels of his defense. Furthermore, several of those new starters will be manned by dynamic sophomore performers ready to begin leaving their mark.
Also, the kicking game should be improved as well.
MARQUEE MATCHUP
Nov. 1: at Barbe.
It was very tempting to put the Sept. 20 home date with Lafayette Christian in this spot, but there’s just no history in that one. The annual Acadiana-Barbe showdown each year has been one of the state’s top matchups for more than a decade. In most seasons, the winner becomes the odds-on favorite to win the district championship. Last year, the Rams had a rare easy win over the Bucs 50-21.
COACHSPEAK
For decades, the No. 1 strength of Acadiana’s coaching staff was its stability. Seven members of the current staff played for the Wreckin’ Rams. Of those that didn’t, most have coached in Scott for multiple years, led by veteran offensive line assistant George Harris.
NOTABLE NAMES
RB Dillan Monette, 5-7, 170, Sr.
In case he didn’t already know everything about the Rams’ veer offense as a four-year starter, Monette even had to fill in at quarterback late last season to learn even more. Ready to finish off one of the best careers in school history, the Army commitment is even stronger in hopes for his best year yet.
FS Ian Montz, 6-2, 175, Jr.
Clearly one of the most important figures on the Rams this season, Montz will be the quarterback of a young secondary looking for leadership in the early going. He uses his height and athletic ability if needed on offense as a wide receiver and in the return game.
DE Thaos Figaro, 6-2, 220, Jr.
One of the most dominant returning starters on the defense. His quickness typically provides a burst off the line most opposing offensive linemen aren’t accustomed to dealing with. Add good technique and Figaro is a defensive end plenty capable of excelling anywhere the Rams need him on the line.
LB Derreck Bercier, 5-9, 195, Jr.
A year ago, Bercier was one of the question marks at linebacker. He soon proved to be a solution, emerging as the defense’s leading tackler. Now he’s faster, stronger and has a better understanding of the defense. That knowledge should provide an even bigger junior year.
RB Lucky Brooks, 5-10, 260, Sr.
The senior halfback brings a ton of experience alongside Monette. Improvements at hitting the hole, blocking and in his receiving skills are expected to make Brooks an even more consistent performer.
Head coach: Matt McCullough
Record: 11-2
2019 SCHEDULE
September
6 Carencro
13 RUSTON
20 LAFAYETTE CHRISTIAN
27 Sulphur*
October
4 Southside*
11 COMEAUX*
18 NEW IBERIA*
25 Sam Houston*
November
1 Barbe*
8 LAFAYETTE HIGH*
* denotes district game
HOME GAMES ALL CAPS
2018 REWIND
Overall: 11-2
Beat Kaplan 27-20
Beat Ruston 28-21
Beat CARENCRO 20-13
Beat New Iberia 27-7
Beat Barbe 50-21
Lost to COMEAUX 31-30
Beat SAM HOUSTON 35-10
Beat Sulphur 29-19
Beat LAGRANGE 55-7
Beat LAFAYETTE 35-14
Playoffs
Beat LIVE OAK 22-7
Beat Denham Springs 38-37
Lost to ZACHARY 26-14
PAST FIVE SEASONS
2018: 11-2
2017: 12-2
2016: 9-4
2015: 8-3
2014: 11-4
Key losses: TE John Staten, RB Larryl Green, CB Latrell Charles, LB Kenny Francis, DL Braden Carrier.
Base offense: Split Back Veer
Base defense: 4-3
PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP
Offense
WR Tyvin Zeno (5-9, 180, Jr.)
TE Josh McDaniel (6-1, 230, Jr.)*
TE Kaleb Cavalier (5-9, 195, Sr.)*
OT Devin Doucet (5-10, 260, Sr.)*
OG Gavin LeBlanc (5-8, 245, Sr.)
C Taylor Locksey (6-0, 245, Sr.)*
OG Ethan Icard (5-10, 220, Sr.)
OT Trey Bossier (6-3, 250, Jr.)
QB Keontae Williams (5-10, 180, Sr.)*
RB Dillan Monette (5-7 170, Sr.)*
RB Lucky Brooks (5-10, 205, Sr.)*
Defense
DE Thaos Figaro (6-2, 220, Jr.)*
DT Zaiah Adams (5-5, 200, Sr.)*
DT Jason Prejean (6-1, 260, Sr.)*
DE Cameron George (6-1, 230, Jr.)
LB Derreck Bercier (5-9, 195, Jr.)*
LB Caleb Arceneaux (5-11, 225, Jr.)*
LB Jermaine Paris (6-0, 205, Sr.)
CB Laterrance Welch (6-0, 165, So.)
CB Kendrick Richard (6-1, 170, Jr.)
SS Jerimiah Brown (5-11, 190, So.)
FS Ian Montz (6-2, 175, Jr.)*
* denotes returning starter