The St. Thomas More Cougars basketball team asked a lot of senior Jaden Shelvin at the beginning of the season.
That’s because the Cougars were without several key players such as senior Carter Domingue, who were in the middle of a football state title run, so Shelvin shouldered a heavy load for the basketball team and stepped into a leadership role to help the Cougars.
The Cougars haven’t lost since their full lineup returned after football. Shelvin has continued his excellent play and grown into one of coach Danny Broussard’s best players.
“Sometimes (Shelvin) was not always open to criticism,” Broussard said. “This year he’s really accepted some things that we told him, and his maturity is now there. He took over the leadership role while we were without Carter (Domingue) and took the young guys under his wing. Carter’s a natural born leader, but Jaden took that upon himself before the season to do that. He hit 1,000 points last year and is getting close to 1,500 this year. That says a lot about him as a player.”
Shelvin played through injuries early while carrying a team full of young guys, and he became a more complete player as a result, playing virtually everywhere on the court.
“He played through injuries and sucked it up," Broussard said. "He plays for the moment and gets big buckets, big rebounds and is willing to take the charge. He’s either one or two in all categories and is such a versatile kid, he can play guard or post. He’s got versatility on offense and defensively can guard different guys. He does a little bit of everything for us.”
“It means a lot to me that we even have a season,” Shelvin said. “It was harder to play without the football guys since we didn’t have as much experience. I think losing all those people made it to where I had to learn every position. I had to guard everybody that needed to be stopped. I’ve had more points in the post than I’ve ever had. I learned how to do that more this year with a size advantage.”
Shelvin is averaging 16.2 points per game, along with 5.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists.
"We tried to keep a positive outlook and help the guys get better," Shelvin said. "We had a few downfalls, but we ended up quite all right. I was pretty much the only person with experience from varsity the past three years. Getting those younger guys into it, they needed someone to calm them down and get their head into it, and I feel like that carried over once the football guys got back.”
The Cougars are on an 18-game winning streak dating to December, and Shelvin has helped lead the way along with Domingue and the rest of the experienced group.
“It’s so nice to have such a winning season,” Shelvin said. “We’re looking forward to keeping the winning streak. It’s been a really fun time. We haven’t lost a game since the whole team was back."
“It’s kind of incredible,” Broussard said. “Once we got the football guys back, the chemistry was good, and Carter and Jaden are two superstars that make it easier. It’s hard to win that many games without guys like that. Putting together a streak is always tough, and we’ve had a pretty special time with them to say the least. We’re enjoying the streaks with these guys, but the ultimate goal is to try to win four in a row, and we definitely have a chance with Jaden and those guys.”
Shelvin has been on the varsity team since his freshman year, and he’s been starting since his sophomore year alongside Domingue and has played a critical role in the Cougars’ past three state championships.
“We moved him (Shelvin) up to varsity after he dominated his freshman season,” Broussard said. “He came in and scored 10 points as a freshman in the state championship game. We knew the future was bright and knew he was special. He’s gotten better and better every year. Last year against U-High he just made big play after big play. He didn’t miss a free throw all playoffs. He’s just a clutch player, we were down 13 points and he made big plays. We’re very fortunate to have him and Carter alongside each other. They feed off each other and are just good team players. They’re definitely a dynamic duo that’s made us special the past four years.”
Shelvin has signed with Division II Dallas Baptist University to continue playing basketball at the college level and feels like the program will be a good fit for him.
“(Dallas Baptist) has the same attitude as me,” Shelvin said. “They like to win a lot, have a great campus and a great educational program. I felt wanted, it’s nice to feel wanted. I’ll be playing a lot like I play now, a lot of team basketball. I want to win everything, anytime I can. I’ll remember the family I was apart of (at STM), the brotherhood. It’s a close-knit bond that will be hard to leave behind.”