Even if he does have an inkling of what his Cougars will look like in 2019, perhaps St. Thomas More football coach Jim Hightower would prefer to play things close to vest.
But to be fair, it’s only June, and spring practices didn’t leave him with any significant takeaways. In fact, no one player, position group or side of the ball stood out more than the others, he said.
“Not really,” said the Louisiana Sports Hall of Famer who enters his 33rd year as the Cougars coach. “It was just the whole group. The whole group had a good spring. We were productive every day. We worked hard every day. We learned to practice well against each other. So I think all of that was positive.”
Spring football is also different than it used to be, as teams previously had 15 practice. Now they get just 10 practice days, meaning Hightower and his staff got less time to evaluate their squad. That’s especially true when the Cougars are sharing athletes with other sports, but the school encourages dual participation.
“I felt we got everything we could have hoped to accomplish done,” Hightower said. “We got to go over fundamentals, and it looked like most of our guys remembered what they needed to remember. We were able to be pretty productive right from the start.
"It helps having some experienced guys, especially quarterback (senior Caleb Holstein). We’ve got a veteran there, and it makes things flow a little easier. I thought we had good weather, except for one day when we got a little shower. Otherwise, everything worked good, very productive.”
Unlike some programs, STM doesn’t complete spring practices with a scrimmage against another school. The Cougars hold an intrasquad game, something Hightower prefers.
“We’ve got plenty guys, so we’re able to get a look at everybody,” Hightower said. “We’re able to kind of structure it, so we get to see what we want to see. We’re not trying to beat some opponent or anything like that, so it helps us keep our focus on what it needs to be on, which is getting better, working on fundamentals and giving us something to evaluate. Again, when you’ve got as many players as we do, it’s nice to be able to have 22 guys working on every snap instead of 11.”
Perhaps the biggest question for STM to start the fall will be if it can replicate the staggering numbers of last year’s offense, which drove them to the Division II title game.
Under Holstein’s direction, the Cougars averaged 500.6 yards and 54.5 points per game. They scored 100 touchdowns in 13 games. The STM offense gave University High, considered by some to be the best team across all classifications, everything it wanted in the championship game before losing 55-46.
With a deep and talented receiving corps, Holstein was masterful operating the Cougars offense. The 6-foot-5, 210-pounder averaged nearly 300 yards passing, completing 72 percent of his throw and accounting for 47 passing scores.
Holstein, the state’s second-best quarterback prospect in the state, according to 247Sports, will have new pieces around him this year. His top three receivers, Grant Arceneaux, Deion Senegal and Dalen Cambre, have graduated. The Cougars’ dynamic tailback last season, Will Cryer, also graduated.
So can STM be just as explosive when it possesses the ball in 2019? Hightower wouldn’t dare assume that at this point, even if it’s the goal.
“It would be awfully early to say that that’s true, but we’re hopeful that we’ll be better,” Hightower said. “But I guess that’s what you hope every year. This team is starting from scratch. We’re completely different from last year’s group. But that’s certainly going to be our goal — to be as good as this team can be — and hopefully that will be rank them pretty high in comparison to past years.”