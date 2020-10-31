Elite teams remain untarnished
The major contenders for potential state championships down the road continued to show up. In 5A, the Acadiana Wreckin’ Rams steamrolled another opponent with no let-up in sight. In 4A, both St. Thomas More and Carencro remained unbeaten and headed for a week seven showdown to decide the District 5-4A championship. In Class 2A, Lafayette Christian still looks too powerful after another win over Notre Dame.
Also possible contenders
After the major contenders, there appears to be another group of area teams plenty worth keeping an eye on down the stretch. In District 6-3A, the St. Martinville Tigers took full control of the drivers seat in that league with a double-digit win over Kaplan. In District 7-2A, Loreauville continued to pick up steam with a blowout win. Likewise, Ascension Episcopal and Vermilion Catholic both showed they have staying power as well.
Don't sleep on this bunch either
It may still be too early to anoint this next group of as contenders just yet, but a special note should be taken on each one. After losing a double OT heartbreaker, Rayne crushed North Vermilion to remain a threat. Westgate’s road win over Lakeshore keeps the Tigers in position to impress. Also don’t overlook Cecilia’s Bulldogs, who exploded offensively again. Meanwhile, Church Point remains a work in progress in 5-3A with youngsters, but should finish regular season undefeated.