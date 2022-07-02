Below are top high school track and field performances for the 2022 season from the Acadiana area.
BOYS RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1. Jacquet Livings, North Vermilion, 10.51; 2. Gabe Clement, Kaplan, 10.53; 3. Parker Janes, Westminster, 10.59.
200 – 1. Devin Walton, Lafayette Christian, 21.14; 2. Camron Spencer, Westgate 21.17; 3. Mekhi Boutte, Westgate, 21.6.
400 – 1. Gabe Clement, Kaplan, 47.81. 2, Tray’quan Francis, Westgate, 49.81. 3. Brylen Tyler, J.S. Clark, 50.51.
800 – 1. Tray’quan Francis, Westgate, 1:57.26; 2. Cameron Kelly, Teurlings, 1:57.82; 3, Bryce Campbell, Carencro, 2:00.76.
1600 – 1. Tray’quan Francis, Westgate, 4:35.18; 2. Bryce Campbell, Carencro, 4:36.18; 3, Dax Boudreaux, Erath, 4:29.15.
3200 - 1, Tyler Blissett, Highland Baptist, 9:59.41; 2, Bryce Campbell, Carencro, 10:03.31; 3, Cameron Kelly, Teurlings, 10:05.62.
110H – 1. Jayden Singleton, Cecilia, 14.34; 2, Camron Spencer, Westgate, 14.86; 3. Amari Ledet, New Iberia, 14.07.
300H – 1. Jayden Singleton, Cecilia, 37.67; 2, Kalix Robinson, Comeaux, 40.05; 3, Jarworski Joseph, Highland Baptist, 41.00.
BOYS RELAY EVENTS
4x100 – 1. Westgate, 31.17; 2. Lafayette Christian, 42.39; 3. Acadiana, 43.01.
3x200 – 1. Westgate, 1:1:26.23; 2. St. Martinville, 1:28.04; 3. Carencro, 1:28.59.
4x400 – 1. Westgate, 2:21.99; 2. St. Martinville, 3:26.69; 3. Acadiana, 2:28.15.
4x800 – 1. David Thibodaux, 8:21.10; 2. Carencro, 8:21.35; 3. Teurlings, 8:31.43.
BOYS FIELD EVENTS
Shot Put – 1. Javin Griffin, St. Martinville, 53-1; 2, Kendrick Alexander, Cecilia, 52-8; 3. Micah Miller, Lafayette Christian, 51-1.
Discus - 1, Micah Miller, Lafayette Christian, 170-3; 2. Javin Griffin, St. Martinville, 150-7; 3. Orlando Roy, Kaplan, 149-1.
Javelin - 1, Jordan Monroe, Eunice, 199-0; 2. Richard Seymour, St. Thomas More, 179-8, 3. Preston Welch, Teurlings, 165-5.
Pole Vault - 1, Jonathan Woods, St. Thomas More, 14-0; 2, Gabriel Dupuis, LCA; Lucas Owens, Acadiana Renaissance; Beau Beaulieu, Catholic-NI; Brandon Hebert, Cecilia, 13-6.
Long Jump - 1, Nate Harmon, Crowley, 23-8.5; 2. Jordan Doucet, Westgate, 23-1; 3. Jayden Singleton, Cecilia, 22-10.5.
Triple Jump - 1, Everette Prejean, Northside, 48-8.75; 2. Dedrick Latulas, Westgate, 35-10.5; 3. Amari Ledet, New Iberia, 45-3.
High Jump - 1, Harvey Broussard, St. Martinville; Landon Baptiste, Southside; Tanner Harrison, St. Martinville, 6-4.
OUTSTANDING TRACK – Tray’quan Francis, Westgate
(At state meet, won the 800 in 1:57.66, was second in the 400 in 49.96, second in the 1600 in 4:33,68 and second as anchor of the 4x400 relay).
OUTSTANDING FIELD - Micah Miller, Lafayette Christian
(Knights repeated as Class 2A Champion 68-57 over Episcopal-Baton Rouge, thanks largely to Miller's double power including a 48-6 shot put (51-3 season best) and a winning 170-3 discus heave)
COACH OF THE YEAR - Philip Guidry, Westgate
(The Tigers dominated runner-up Tioga, 96-71, to win Class 4A again with a balanced, focused effort. Westgate went 2-3 in the 200, 2-5 in the 400, first in the 800, second in the 1600, third in the 110 hurdles, second in the 4x100 and 4x400, first in the 4x200, first in the long jump and third in the triple jump.)
GIRLS RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1. Quincy Simon, Northside, 12.21; 2. Jade Lewis, North Vermilion, 12.31; 3. Caroline Lalonde, Westminster, 12.41.
200 – 1. Quincy Simon, Northside, 24.13; 2. Danaisha George, Northside, 24.91; 3. Reagan Latiolais, St. Thomas More, 25.79.
400 - 1, Quincy Simon, Northside, 57.71; 2. Kaylie Anderson, Lafayette Christian, 59.11; 3. Tiah Wright, North Vermilion, 59.91.
800 – 1. Ayden Brown, ESA, 2:22.04; 2. Bella Biggerstaff, Ascension Episcopal, 2:24.85; 3, Amber Broussard, Lafayette, 2:25.62.
1600 – 1. Angelle Dupuis, Teurlings, 5:14.47; 2, Bella Biggerstaff, Ascension Episcopal, 5:30.53; 3. Amber Broussard, Lafayette, 5:32.71.
3200 – 1. Angelle Dupuis, Teurlings, 12:03,64; 2, Lexi Guidry, Teurlings, 12:11.22 2; 3. Amber Broussard, Lafayette, 12:15.61.
100H - 1, Courtney Wiltz, Lafayette, 14.33; 2, Madison Flugence, Beau Chene, 16.34; 3. Kendalyn Morgan, Ascension Episcopal, 16.35.
300H – 1. Courtney Wiltz, Lafayette, 43.17; 2, Amelie Dupuis, Teurlings, 47.32; 3, Madison Flugence, Beau Chene, 46.63.
RELAY EVENTS
4x100 – 1. Northside, 48.57; 2. Lafayette, 38.85; 3. Breaux Bridge, 49.77.
4x200 – 1. Northside, 1:42.06; 2. Lafayette, 1:43.78; 3. Breaux Bridge, 1:44.88.
4x400 – 1. Lafayette, 4:01.14; 2. Northside, 4:08.38; 3. Teurlings, 4:12.97.
4x800 – 1. Lafayette, 8:59.97; 2. Teurlings, 10:00.01; 3. Beau Chene, 10:31.35.
GIRLS FIELD EVENTS
Shot Put - 1. Johna Lewis, North Vermilion, 39-7; 2. Kaitlyn Washington, Lafayette Christian, 37-4; 3, Reese Grossie, Lafayette, 37-3.
Discus – 1. Reese Grossie, Lafayette, 132-0; 2. Kaitlyn Washington, Lafayette Christian, 130-7; 3. Lauren Mouton, Cecilia, 121-7.
Javelin – 1. Macy Dailey, Church Point, 129-2; 2. Kinzli Zenon, Cecilia, 122-3; 3. Malani Francis, Port Barre, 122-1.
Pole Vault – 1. Addison Richey, Teurlings, 13-0; 2. Lindsey Doucet, Southside, 11-0; 3. Maryah Harington, Kaplan, 10-0.
Long Jump - 1, Courtney Wiltz, Lafayette, 18-11.75; 2, Reagan Latiolais, St. Thomas More, 18-8; 3. Madison Flugence, Beau Chene, 18-5.
Triple Jump – 1. Irene Kaiser, ESA, 36-9; 2. Makyra Thibodeaux, Northside, 36-5.75; 3. Xaveay Breaux, Northside, 36-2.
High Jump – 1. Destiny Hooper, Lafayette; 2. Alaysha Veal, Northside, 5-4; 3. Jacquel Williams, Cecilia, 5-4.
OUTSTANDING TRACK – Quincy Simon, Northside
(Simon led the Lady Vikings to second at the state meet, winning the 200 (24.73) and 400 (57.86), anchoring a winning 4x200 relay (1:40.65) and placing second in the 100 in 12.32).
OUTSTANDING FIELD - Courtney Wiltz, Lafayette High
(The versatile Wiltz starred in all three of her events, with area bests in the long jump (18-11.75), 100 hurdles (14.33) and 300 hurdles (43.87), a barely-beaten runner-up in all three at the demanding 5A meet).
COACH OF THE YEAR - Taylor Caldwell, Northside
(It had been a long time since Northside looked this good in track, but Caldwell has the pieces in place to keep it going after the Lady Vikings endured an 89.5-88 loss to Vandebilt Catholic at state meet.)