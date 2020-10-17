1. Blue Gators are back
It's not that they ever really went anywhere, but Ascension Episcopal wasn't as dominant a year ago as its been in recent years. The early signs are the 2020 Blue Gators won't be a lot of fun to play. Coach Matt Desormeaux's club has displayed big-play potential on both sides of the ball and it may sport the most seasoned quarterback in the entire area in Cole Simon.
2. Wing-T still works
The veer has seemingly always existed in District 3-5A, but no doubt there were some who wondered if the Wing-T rushing attack would work well as well in 5A football as it does in lower classifications. It's only three weeks into Curt Ware's second season of bringing it to New Iberia, but the early returns are very favorable. The Yellow Jackets got two backs over the 100-yard mark again in Friday's win over Donaldsonville to remain undefeated on the season.
3. Some wins are sweeter
Even powerhouse programs like St. Thomas More face obstacles. Catholic High of Baton Rouge had defeated the Cougars five straight times heading into Friday's showdown in Baton Rouge. It's never a surprise when STM wins a game, but to snap the losing streak coming from behind in the fourth quarter is even more impressive.