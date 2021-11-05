OPELOUSAS — Thomas David made a choice at the beginning of the season for his Opelousas Catholic football team that was a little unconventional.
He calls it “Stone Age football.”
In reality, his choice to move to a flexbone-option offense with his young personnel may be one of the biggest reasons his Vikings can call themselves District 5-1A champions after blowing away Westminster by a 40-6 margin Friday night at Donald Gardner Stadium.
“It’s a good group of kids. The seniors are small in number but have done a good job of being leaders,” David said. “The younger groups have done a good job of stepping up, competing and accepting their roles.
“This group has never lacked for confidence. They show up at the ball park ready to go. You can probably say they were too young to know better.”
It’s an accurate statement. Opelousas Catholic (9-1), came out with that same youthful swagger from the jump Friday. After forcing a punt on Westminster’s opening possession, Landon Pike took the first Viking snap of the game 42 yards into the end zone for an early lead they’d never relinquish.
The first of Pike’s two touchdowns on the night was the highlight of an efficient 129-yard performance on only 12 carries.
“It was a great tone-setter,” David said. “You score on the first snap and it definitely gets your confidence up.
“Landon’s been one of the hammers for us all year. He plays hard. He’s a good, physical kid and has done a great job for us on defense as well.”
The bow on the ribbon of a district title was another dominant win over a cross-town rival.
OC never allowed a potentially potent Westminster offense the opportunity to get going by controlling the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.
Domination on the line has been a calling card all year for the Vikings. Which, once again, played into the hands of the offensive system OC Is using this year.
“This really fits the group of kids we’ve got,” David said. “When you make this kind of switch not every one necessarily buys in. We’ve got some talented kids, and this fits them better than a Spread RPO-type system.”
It’s a system that, David hopes, gives OC a better shot at making a run in the Division IV playoffs as a likely Top-5 seed.
“If this group can stick together, anything can happen,” he said.