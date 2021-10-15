Rayne's defense lead the Wolves to a 51-21 win over the North Vermilion Patriots on Friday night.
Rayne sophomore cornerback Joseph Emilien had an interception returned for a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage, giving Rayne the early lead in Friday’s game.
“Joe is a heck of an athlete and a sophomore,” Rayne head coach Kaine Guidry said. “He has intangibles that I have not seen from many sophomores. He has great ball skills, he’s tough, he’s gritty and splits carries at tailback for us”
Emilien had an outstanding game running the ball on offense as well. Emilien carried the ball eight times for 153 yards and a touchdown.
Rayne’s defense dominated the game after they allowed two scores in the first quarter. North Vermilion was finally able to score with 3:52 left in the fourth quarter.
But it was Rayne’s defensive line who caused a lot of the chaos for North Vermilion.
Rayne was led by senior defensive lineman Tre’von Williams and junior defensive lineman Andre Breaux. Williams and Breaux each had half a sack and one and half tackles for loss.
“They (Williams and Breaux) play with a motor, they don’t take a play off,” Guidry said. “Andre just brings a spark to the defense and Tre’von has been doing this for three years now and he has things you can’t teach a defensive lineman. He’s big, he’s strong and he’s quick.”
Rayne senior Bleyton Young had two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. Young also completed both of his pass attempts, one of which being a 68-yard touchdown pass to Rayne freshman receiver Kylin Wheeler.
Wheeler also caught a 90-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Wheeler finished the night with a total of three passes caught for 156 yards and two touchdowns.
“If people don’t know this kid’s name by now they better get used to it,” Guidry said. “He is a true freshman that's got it. I can’t explain it, he just came in ready to play. Last two games he has four touchdowns and he’s a deep threat that compliments our other receivers really well.”
Emilien was not the only running back for Rayne that had a good night running the ball. Rayne’s junior running back Darian Chevalier carried the ball 19 times for 104 yards two touchdowns and one fumble.
“Darian is our guy,” said Guillory. “Between him and Joe we got to him first because he is our power guy. I told him after he fumbled that it was his best run of the night and that we are coming right back to him.”
Rayne sophomore quarterback Dylan Judice struggled throughout the game. Judice completed seven passes on 12 attempts for 121 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.
“He made some uncharacteristic throws in the first half,” Guidry said. “Typically he takes care of the ball really well, but I thought he made some really great throws tonight as well.”
Rayne will be at home next Friday tohost the LaGrange Gators. North Vermillion will be on the road next Friday taking on the Washington-Marion Charging Indians.