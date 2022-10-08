Keven Williams, Acadiana
The speedy Rams’ running back rushed for 210 yards and four touchdowns on 15 carries in the road blowout win over Sam Houston, including TD runs from 43 and 70 yards out.
Caden Campisi, Kaplan
The area’s top workhorse running back outdid himself in the Pirates’ win over Crowley, rushing for 304 yards and five touchdowns on 33 carries and also catching a touchdown pass and running in a two-point conversion.
Ju’Juan Johnson, Lafayette Christian
The Knights’ playmaking quarterback was at it again by going 10-of-13 passing for 265 yards and four touchdowns in addition to rushing for 34 yards and another score in a blowout win over Northside.
Chantz Ceaser, Carencro
The Golden Bears’ quarterback shined in the air with 7-of-11 passing for 168 yards and four touchdowns while also helping out on the ground with 81 yards and two more scores in a 40-30 win over Lafayette High.
Ke’Von Johnson, St. Edmund
The freshman running back became the fastest back to 1,000 yards in a season Friday by rushing for 225 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries in a blowout win over North Central.