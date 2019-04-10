Seth Alexander is basically still shaking off the rust on the track and field circuit after leading Breaux Bridge to a state title in hoops earlier this spring, but the senior is also not your typical athlete.

Alexander, who helped Breaux Bridge coast to a easy win at the Cajun Chef Relays hosted by St. Martinville on Tuesday, was named Most Outstanding Male Field Performer.

+9 Carencro boys, Lafayette girls reign supreme in Lafayette Parish track and field championships One coach was concerned mostly about his team completing the meet healthy, while another worried that his team’s streak of meet titles could c…

"Seth just came out of basketball, which made him really late coming out for track," Breaux Bridge head coach Brian Ellender said. "He's still getting his legs under him and for him to go 45 feet in the triple jump already was really good for him. He won state last year in that.

"He wants to play basketball in college. He's a basketball guy but he has some track offers. He's trying to decide so I'm curious to see how it all works out. He's a good all-around kid with a good ACT and GPA."

Alexander recorded a 45-02.5 in the triple jump and a 22-02.5 in the long jump, winning both events, as the Tigers racked up 208 points.

Breaux Bridge sophomore Kasyn Alexander was second in both the long jump and the 100-meter dash, won by Franklin sprinter Malik King (10.96).

Alexander also ran the opening leg on the first-place 4X100 relay team (43.21).

Cecilia (158 points) finished second with J.S. Clark a distant third with 75.

"I'm still getting into my rhythm," Seth Alexander said. "I feel like I'm on great pace to repeat in the triple jump. Some people don't get to go to state at all so it's great to think about getting the chance to do it again as a senior.

"I've advanced a lot in the long jump and my technique is getting better."

Breaux Bridge's Johntrell Steward, who earned second place in the discus and third in the shot put in last year's 4A state meet, was first in both events Tuesday.

Steward threw the discus 128-01 and recorded a 51-05 distance in the shot put.

"Johntrell's throwing right where he needs to be to get back in that level at state," Ellender said. "He's been putting in the time. He's been working and is ready to roll."

Breaux Bridge junior Lamar Abraham, who won the 400-meter dash (53.30) and anchored the first-place 4X200 relay team (1:29.34), was named Most Outstanding Male Track Performer.

"I was very happy with my performance today," Abraham said. "I was full of energy."

The Breaux Bridge girls captured 126 points, ahead of Cecilia (90) and Highland Baptist (87).

"Our girls hadn't won a meet this year until today," Ellender said. "We've been getting better. We have a lot of young girls with a lot of freshmen and first-time runners, and it's nice to see them put it together. They haven't gotten a trophy until today so I'm excited for them."

Fifth-place St. Martinville swept the girls individual awards with Jordan Landry, the Most Outstanding Female Field Performer, taking first in the high jump (5-0) and triple jump (35-08).

Alaysia Neveau was named Most Outstanding Female Track Performer.

The senior placed first in the 200 meters (26.48), second in the 100, and ran the third leg for St. Martinville's first-place 4X100 relay team (50.68).

Highland Baptist seventh-grader Maegan Champagne won both the 800 (2:42.27) and 1600 meters (6:09.68).