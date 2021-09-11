Class 5A
1. Acadiana (1-1) lost to Catholic-BR 20-0
2. Brother Martin (0-0) did not play
3. Catholic-BR (2-0) beat Acadiana 20-0
4. Zachary (2-0) beat St. Paul’s 41-2
5. Ponchatoula (0-0) did not play
6. West Monroe (1-0) did not play
7. John Curtis (0-0) did not play
8. Scotlandville (1-0) beat East Ascension 39-20
9. Destrehan (0-0) did not play
10. Alexandria (2-0) beat St. Thomas More 59-35
Others receiving votes: Captain Shreve (1-0) plays Leesville Saturday, Ruston (0-1) plays Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Byrd (2-0) beat Tioga 18-3, Rummel (0-0) did not play, Haughton (1-1) lost to Northwood-Shreve 27-20, East St. John (0-0) did not play, Airline (0-2) lost to Union Parish 43-20, John Ehret (0-0) did not play, Woodlawn-BR (0-1) lost to University 34-14.
Class 4A
1. Karr (0-0) did not play
2. Neville (2-0) beat Ouachita Parish 28-6
3. Carencro (1-1) beat Southside 45-21
4. Warren Easton (0-0) did not play
5. St. Thomas More (0-2) lost to Alexandria 59-35
6. Vandebilt Catholic (0-0) did not play
7. Westgate (1-1) beat West St. Mary 55-20
8. Northwood-Shreve (1-1) beat Haughton 27-20
9. Plaquemine (0-1) lost to Assumption 34-12
10. Leesville (1-0) plays Captain Shreve Saturday
Others receiving votes: Assumption (1-0) beat Plaquemine 34-12, Lakeshore (0-0), North DeSoto (0-2) lost to Parkway 42-13, Carver (0-0) did not play, Tioga (0-2) lost to Byrd 18-3, Liberty (0-0) plays White Castle Saturday, Cecilia (1-1) beat Rayne 41-7.
Class 3A
1.University (2-0) beat Woodlawn-BR 34-14
2. Union Parish (2-0) beat Airline 43-20
3. De La Salle (0-0) did not play
4. St. James (0-0) plays Shaw Saturday
5. Madison Prep (2-0) beat Southern Lab 20-16
6. Lake Charles Prep (1-1) beat Franklin Parish 56-6
7. Sterlington (2-0) beat Magham 35-13
8. St. Martinville (2-0) beat New Iberia 27-16
9. E.D. White (0-0) did not play
10. Jennings (0-2) lost to Eunice 33-18
Others receiving votes: Green Oaks (0-1) played Minden, Carroll (1-1) lost to Avoyelles 86-34, Mansfield (1-1) lost to Huntington 40-20, Church Point (2-0) beat Kaplan 32-8, Jena (2-0) beat Vidalia 40-6, St. Louis (1-1) lost to Iota 32-30, Booker T. Washington-N.O. (0-0) did not play, Lutcher (0-0) did not play, North Webster (2-0) beat North Caddo 53-30.
Class 2A
1. Lafayette Christian (2-0) beat Lafayette 47-27
2. Mangham (1-1) lost to Sterlington 35-13
3. Many (1-1) beat DeRidder 61-26
4. Newman (0-0) did not play
5. Amite (0-0) did not play
6. Notre Dame (2-0) won by forfeit over Sulphur 2-0
7. Loreauville (2-0) beat North Vermilion 27-20
8. Dunham (1-1) lost to Mandeville 27-6
9. St. Charles (0-0) did not play
10. Kinder (1-1) lost to Iowa 41-18
Others receiving votes: Catholic-New Iberia (1-0) played Breaux Bridge, General Trass (2-0) beat Wossman 56-22, North Caddo (1-1) lost to North Webster 53-30, Rosepine (2-0) beat South Beauregard 47-0, Kentwood (0-0) did not play, Ferriday (0-2) lost to Bastrop 16-0.
Class 1A
1. Calvary (2-0) beat Glenbrook 58-14
2. Ouachita Christian (2-0) beat Oak Grove 35-21
3. Oak Grove (0-2) lost to Ouachita Christian 35-21
4. Southern Lab (0-1) lost to Madison Prep 20-16
5. Ascension Catholic (0-0) did not play
6. Riverside (0-0) did not play
7. Grand Lake (2-0) beat Lake Arthur 26-15
8. Vermilion Catholic (1-1) beat Opelousas Catholic 21-6
9. Homer (1-1) beat Plain Dealing 49-0
10. Catholic-Pointe Coupee (1-1) lost to Ascension Episcopal 56-22
Others receiving votes: Haynesville (1-1) beat Magnolia School of Excellence 54-0, St. Edmund (2-0) beat Basile 35-21, East Iberville (0-1) lost to Denham Springs 58-0, St. Mary’s (1-1) beat Buckeye 38-6, St. Frederick (2-0) beat Cedar Creek 7-6, Logansport (0-2) lost to Loyola 61-44, Basile (0-2) lost to St Edmund 35-21.