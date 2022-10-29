Before Westgate even got settled in good, the St. Thomas More Cougars had built a commanding three-touchdown lead over the defending Class 4A state champions.
But it wasn’t until a 12-men-on-the-field flag on the visiting Tigers gave the Cougars the decisive first down in the game’s closing seconds that St. Thomas More could finally breathe with a 42-34 victory over Westgate on Friday at Cougar Stadium.
“We should have counted the guys before we broke the huddle,” Westgate coach Ryan Antoine said. “That’s a bonehead play on my part. I just have to clean that up with my coaches.”
The Cougars (8-1) picked up two first downs on the clinching drive to sew up the win.
“I’m real proud of our offense right there,” STM coach Jim Hightower said. “We did a fine job of calling plays and keeping the ball moving. We were wise in the way we managed the clock. Tough district, tough ball game, tough team we were playing. I’m proud of our kids for hanging in there. We live to fight next week.
“Anytime you can gut one out, that’s a big plus. Our kids have won a lot of different ways this year. I think we showed the heart of a champion tonight. I’m proud of the effort the kids gave.”
For the Tigers (6-3), though, the 27-point second half was more than encouraging for the stretch drive.
“Anybody that knows football and has been around high school football, you saw us grow up before your eyes tonight,” Antoine said. “You saw some guys where the light switch turned on for some guys, and guys were like, ‘I can really do this.’ St. Thomas More is not a pushover team. They’re one of the top teams in the state with a well-coached program.
“We had those guys reeling. We just kind of spotted them a little too much early on – 28-7 and now we had to bounce back, but our guys battled.?
Sam Altmann first hit Connor Stelly on a 62-yard score and then Christian McNees on a 4-yarder, sandwiching a 2-yard TD run by Hutch Swilley for the 21-0 lead.
Altmann finished the night an impressive 20-of-32 passing for 399 yards and five touchdowns.
“He’s had a great season,” Hightower said of Altmann said. “This wasn’t an atypical game for Sam.”
For the rest of the game, it was largely a battle between McNees and Westgate’s star receiver Dedrick Latulas.
McNees finished with seven receptions for 174 yards and three touchdowns.
His 75-yard touchdown reception gave STM a 35-7 lead with 9:49 left in the third period.
“The coaches were really shaky about it,” McNees said. “The stiff-arm was the only part I was worried about. He pushed him me out when I stiff-armed him, but I thought I had it the whole way.”
McNees later pulled down a nifty 8-yard TD pass in the corner of the end zone with a Westgate defender in tight coverage.
“It was second down and coach (Shane) Sav (Savoie) said, ‘Christian, we need you to step up right here,’ and he gave me a chance,” McNees said. “Sam gave me a great ball to handle, so I just had to make the play.”
“He’s special,” Hightower said of McNees. “That was an unbelievable catch with a guy hanging all over him.”
McNees is impressed with Altmann’s growth this season.
“I can’t tell you enough about Sam,” McNees said. “We had two QBs coming into the year and one quit. Sammy progression from last year to this year has been insane, being the guy that we need and especially filling the shoes from Walker Howard. He’s doing a tremendous job.”
Latalus countered with a 39-yard score after his 5-yard TD run on the first drive of the third quarter was ruled a fumble and touchback. His 8-yard TD run narrowed STM’s lead to 35-20 on the final play of the third quarter.
Latulas finished with five carries for 54 yards and a score, while also catching 10 passes for 142 yards.
“He’s about 5-7, 5-8, but the heart of a giant,” Antoine said. “You’ve got to know Dedrick to know the type of kid he is. He’s a true leader. He does everything the right way – 4.0 student, committed to Louisiana Tech. If he was 6-foot, everybody in the country would want him.
“He plays hard and guys play around him.”
While Westgate’s comeback put pressure on the Cougars, the Tigers were never able to get closer than one score. Sophomore quarterback Jaboree Antoine also took huge strides with 20-of-31 passing for 273 yards and an interception.
Also making his presence known was Amaaz Eugene with 107 yards rushing and a touchdown on 10 carries.
“That’s a big thing as a coach,” Antoine said. “You always want our guys to fight to the end and we did that.”