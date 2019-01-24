Former Tara High and Texas Tech football standout Brian Duncan received the Golden Torch award given annually to a former LHSAA athlete for post-high school achievement.
Duncan, a 2006 Tara graduate, accepted the award during Thursday’s Coca-Cola Luncheon that was part of the LHSAA’s annual convention Thursday at the Crowne Plaza.
“I want to encourage to continue doing what you do,” Duncan told principals and coaches on hand. “You may not always see it, but you make a difference.”
While at Tara, Duncan was a multi-sport athlete, a member of the band and senior class president. He earned All-Big 12 honors at Texas Tech and had stints with the Buffalo Bills and in the CFL. Duncan’s family and his Tara football coach, David Prescott, were among those on hand. Prescott is now principal at Central Private.
Now a resident of Lubbock, Texas, Duncan has a management job with a grocery chain, works as a college basketball official and is involved in multiple civic organizations.
Longtime Ouachita Parish High athletic director Frederick “Bear” McHenry received the LHSAA’s Distinguished Service award. McHenry has been a fixture in high school athletics in the Monroe area since the 1960s.
Another LHSAA fixture, Jimmy Anderson of Lake Charles, received the Super Sport award for his work on LHSAA committees and its championship events. A former LaGrange principal, Anderson also is a former LHSAA president and served as acting executive director.
Former Alexandria Senior principal Duane Urbina, one of the Louisiana’s powerlifting pioneers, was given the NFHS/LHSAA service honor. Urbina played a key role in powerlifting becoming an LHSAA sport that attracts more than 1,000 competitors to its championships.
(Monroe) News-Star writer Adam Hunsucker received the LHSAA’s Prep Journalism award.