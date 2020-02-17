Twenty-five girls basketball teams from the Acadiana area qualified for the 2020 postseason, including 13 that will host their first playoff games.
The contingent is highlighted by two No. 1 seeds (Northwest in Class 3A and North Central in Class 1A) and one No. 2 seed (Lafayette Christian in Division III). North Central and Lafayette Christian received first-round byes.
Classes 3A and 4A featured the most local squads with five in each. There are four all-area matchups in the first round: No. 26 Church Point at No. 7 Iota in Class 3A, No. 11 Teurlings Catholic at No. 6 St. Thomas More in Division II, No. 11 Notre Dame at No. 6 Catholic-New Iberia in Division III and No. 10 Opelousas Catholic at No. 7 Vermilion Catholic in Division IV.
Lafayette High’s No. 12 seeding in Class 5A is among the more noteworthy accomplishments by a local team. It’s the first time the Lions (24-8) will host a playoff game since they won the 5A title in 2012, which is also the last time they won a postseason game.
Lafayette will entertain No. 21 West Jefferson in the first round.
LCA embracing new bracket
Lafayette Christian occupies a strange space heading into the postseason. They’re a three-time reigning champion who went 29-2 during the regular season, yet they’re not necessarily the favorite to win it all again.
That’s because the Knights have moved up from Division IV to Division III, and St. Thomas Aquinas, the two-time defending champion in Division III, nabbed the top seed again.
“It’s not a surprise. They just played a tougher schedule,” said LCA first-year coach Lexie Taylor of the 29-3 Lady Falcons. “They played more 4A and 5A teams than we had on our schedule, and some of the 4A and 5A teams we did (play) just didn’t have enough wins to give us that boost. So it is what it is, and we’re definitely up for the challenge and excited for it.”
Taylor agreed LCA, which will play either No. 7 Holy Savior Menard or No. 10 Dunham in the quarterfinals, has plenty of motivation entering the playoffs.
“It makes you want to go out and practice harder to make sure, ‘Hey, we’ve got something to prove here,’ ” Taylor said. “Being the No. 1 seed or the No. 2 seed, you still go to prove that you’re the No. 1 team. We haven’t faced (St. Thomas Aquinas) this year, so I don’t think it really matters.”
Northwest looking the part
In early January, Northwest coach Nicole Manuel was hoping her team would play like a team that was ranked at the top of Class 3A.
More than a month later, the Raiders (27-4) are starting to look the part.
“We’re starting to get back in our rhythm of everything,” said Manuel, whose squad will host No. 32 Iowa in the first round. “We’re starting to pick up on our defense, limit the amount of turnovers that we have. So we’re starting to get back where we need to be.”
Northwest is aiming to build off of last year’s run to the semifinals, the program's first.
“They’ve been motivated since after the loss last season.” Manuel said. “You always have Madison Prep. You can never count them out. They also have Booker T. Washington, and then they have Mansfield. Those are teams that we are pretty much being mindful of, watching film on them, starting to strategize ahead of time.”
Canes unfazed by seeding
After spending much of the season ranked second in Class 1A, North Central grabbed the No. 1 seed by winning its past seven games.
The Hurricanes (19-7) received a first-round bye and will host either No. 16 Plain Dealing (14-14) or No. 17 West St. John (11-17) in the regional round.
"We've been there before with the top seed so we have no emotions at all about it," said North Central coach Vanessa Taylor, whose team hasn't lost since 5A No. 12 Lafayette High edged the Canes by one point in mid-January.
"In the past, we've been seeded No. 3 or No. 4 quite a few times and took out the No. 1 seed. You have to play ball every time because everybody is coming after No. 1."
Senior standouts Frandreka Keller and Diamond Nevills have plenty of playoff experience.
"Frandreka has been with me since the sixth grade," Taylor said. "She's been on two state championship teams and twice on runner-up teams. I feel very good with how we're playing. I've never had a team that went undefeated. This group of girls that I've been blessed to have, they've had to take bumps and bruises to get to where they're supposed to be."
Loss could spark Highland
Highland Baptist had a 13-game winning streak snapped last week by District 8-1A rival Vermilion Catholic, and that could end up being a good thing for the Bears, seeded fifth in Division IV.
"It was definitely an eye-opener," said Highland Baptist coach Carol Sensley, whose team will host No. 12 Riverside Academy (10-15) in the opening round.
"Credit Vermilion Catholic. They definitely played well. Your losses always help you to identify your weaknesses and help you refocus and go back to the drawing board."
Sensley, whose daughter, Bri, is the starting point guard, credited her team with a good work ethic.
"I've very encouraged and excited about what this basketball team has accomplished so far," she said. "I'm extremely proud of the focus they've had all year. This team is just resilient. I'm constantly redirecting their attention, and they focus and pull together. I'm encouraged by how hard our team is playing."
STM wary of Teurlings
St. Thomas More girls basketball coach Stephen Strojny has been coaching long enough not to look past anyone in the postseason. As a baseball fan, he’s superstitious, too.
That’s especially true when you draw a district rival in the first round, like the No. 6 Cougars (18-7) did in their pairing with No. 11 Teurlings Catholic. Although STM swept the Rebels (16-11) in District 5-4A play, including a 27-point win in the second meeting, Strojny isn’t underestimating Teurlings because of the teams' familiarity with each other.
“We’ve played each other so many times,” Strojny said. “They know what we do, and we know what they do. I would have probably preferred to play anybody else besides Teurlings. Coach (Joe) Heintz does such a great job of preparing his kids. He probably does as good job coaching as anybody in the state with his team. As far as having to face a coach of that caliber, it’s going to be a tough task because he’ll have his kids ready and he gets an additional week to prepare.”
Division II is also loaded at the top with state powers like No. 1 Lee Magnet, No. 2 St. Louis, No. 3 University High and No. 4 Ursuline.
OHS boosted by district title
Opelousas enters the Class 4A playoffs on a roll.
The No. 10 Tigers (20-6) have won their past eight games and went undefeated in District 6-4A.
"I like the bracket," said Opelousas coach Lorenso Williams, whose team will host No. 23 John F. Kennedy (16-12) in the first round. I was hoping to move up and get a better seed, but I also forgot we get a power point for winning district. I thought we were going to play Landry-Walker, but we moved up from No. 11 to No. 10 by virtue of the district title."
Although starting point guard Davilon Charles suffered a season-ending injury in early January, the Tigers continued to thrive by moving sophomore Dashara Davis to the point.
"Dashara is averaging 15 points and 10 assists per game," Williams said. "She was averaging 18-20 points per game before we moved her to point guard. I think we're playing good basketball. We were hot at one time, then had a lot of injuries and have been catching up with some inexperienced girls stepping up."
Iota likes chances
Iota girls basketball coach Meghann LeJeune isn’t trying to provide any bulletin material for potential playoff opponents, but sitting at No. 7 in Class 3A, LeJeune said a deep playoff run is a real possibility.
“I hate saying stuff like this because it makes me sound cocky — and I don’t want to sound cocky at all — but I do think anybody in the top five is beatable,” LeJeune said. “I really do. ... I think there’s going to be a lot of upsets, let me just put it that way.”
Before being upset in the second round last year, Iota had reached the quarterfinals three years in a row and made it to the semifinals in 2016 and 2017. The Bulldogs, who have won four state championships, last reached the finals in 2012.
“I know I can I play with Northwest,” LeJeune said of the No. 1 Lady Raiders, who Iota lost to by only a point in their second district meeting. “I think one of the scariest teams in 3A for me personally is (No. 2) Mansfield, and that’s what side of the bracket I fell. So if I can make it past the quarterfinals, I think we have a pretty good shot at making some noises.”