Cameron Boutte, Southside
The sophomore running back got off to a slow start, but suddenly, he’s emerged as the bell-cow back for Southside with 201 yards and three touchdowns on 34 carries.
Omar Butler, Crowley
Quite possibly the top performer most local fans haven’t heard of is Butler, who ran for 277 yards and 4 TDs and completed a pair of two-point conversion passes in loss to Erath.
Sam Altmann, St. Thomas More
The Cougars’ quarterback development continued at a rapid pace Friday, throwing for 400 yards and five touchdowns on 20-of-32 passing in a 42-34 win over Westgate.
Ke’Von Johnson, St. Edmund
The Blue Jays’ freshman running back had another big night, rushing for 250 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries in a 32-14 win over Westminster.
Christian McNees, St. Thomas More
His extra individual efforts on two of his three touchdown catches were special, finishing with 174 yards and three touchdowns on seven receptions in the win over Westgate.