Southside quarterback Dillon Monette throws a pass against Notre Dame during the Kiwanis High School Football Jamboree Friday, August 30, 2019, at Cajunfield in Lafayette, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY LESLIE WESTBROOK

RUSHING

C.J. Thibodeaux, Notre Dame 304

Peyton Marcantel, St. Edmund 218

Luke Doucet, Iota 196

Montaze Sam, Northwest 193

Darrian Harrison, Abbeville 183

Cade Lyons, Westminster Christian 179

Luke LeBlanc, Erath 173

Rodney Dupuis, Church Point 167

Darius Gilliam, North Vermilion 152

Landon Devillier, Westminster Christian 145

PASSING

Dillon Monette, Southside 412

Jesse Roy, Opelousas Catholic 344

Gavan Courville, Breaux Bridge 293

Caleb Holstein, St. Thomas More 283

Alex Soileau, Cecilia 277

Tre' Harris, Comeaux 262

Sammy LeBlanc, Teurlings Catholic 244

Drew Lege, Vermilion Catholic 189

Trey Amos, Catholic-New Iberia 146

Parker Seilhan, Notre Dame 138

RECEIVING

Dartravien Girod, Breaux Bridge 195

Jack Pruitt, Southside 180

Ethan Howard, Cecilia 161

Julien Guy, Teurlings Catholic 131

Rhett Pelloquin, Southside 130

Keon Coleman, Opelousas Catholic 123

Kelan Helaire, Comeaux 126

Malik Nabers, Comeaux 120

Jack Bech, St. Thomas More 117

Adrian Eaglin, Beau Chene 114

