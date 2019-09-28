RUSHING
C.J. Thibodeaux, Notre Dame 304
Peyton Marcantel, St. Edmund 218
Luke Doucet, Iota 196
Montaze Sam, Northwest 193
Darrian Harrison, Abbeville 183
Cade Lyons, Westminster Christian 179
Luke LeBlanc, Erath 173
Rodney Dupuis, Church Point 167
Darius Gilliam, North Vermilion 152
Landon Devillier, Westminster Christian 145
PASSING
Dillon Monette, Southside 412
Jesse Roy, Opelousas Catholic 344
Gavan Courville, Breaux Bridge 293
Caleb Holstein, St. Thomas More 283
Alex Soileau, Cecilia 277
Tre' Harris, Comeaux 262
Sammy LeBlanc, Teurlings Catholic 244
Drew Lege, Vermilion Catholic 189
Trey Amos, Catholic-New Iberia 146
Parker Seilhan, Notre Dame 138
RECEIVING
Dartravien Girod, Breaux Bridge 195
Jack Pruitt, Southside 180
Ethan Howard, Cecilia 161
Julien Guy, Teurlings Catholic 131
Rhett Pelloquin, Southside 130
Keon Coleman, Opelousas Catholic 123
Kelan Helaire, Comeaux 126
Malik Nabers, Comeaux 120
Jack Bech, St. Thomas More 117
Adrian Eaglin, Beau Chene 114