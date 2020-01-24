There’s a cumulative effect to the New Iberia boys basketball team’s suffocating man-to-man defense, and it’s as important as any turnovers the Yellow Jackets produce.
Because even when New Iberia isn’t getting their hands on the ball with steals and blocks, they’re altering shots or offering bad looks at the goal. Over the course of a game, open looks seemingly become difficult for the opposing team.
“In practice, these guys will defend for 10 minutes straight,” Russ said.
Take New Iberia’s 41-29 win against Lafayette Christian on Friday night at the LCA Sportsplex. The Knights, the three-time reigning Division IV champions, came into the game averaging almost 60 points per game and hadn’t scored fewer than 34 points in any game. But against the Yellow Jackets, LCA (15-9) couldn’t eclipse nine points in any quarter. High-percentage shots were few and far between, and when the Knights had them, most didn’t find the net. They also missed six free throws.
In coach Todd Russ’ eyes, New Iberia (16-3) turned the contest into “our type of game, a grind.” Trailing 12-6 in the second quarter, the Yellow Jackets outscored the Knights by 18 the rest of the way, led by Jaterrius Fusilier’s game-high 14 points.
The win snaps a two-game skid — home defeats against rival Westgate and Class 5A No. 6 Bonnabel — for a team that started the year 15-1. The No. 5 Yellow Jackets’ only other loss came by six points to Peabody, the top-ranked team in 4A.
“We haven’t been playing against any chumps, but it’s good to get back on track,” said Russ, whose team will travel to 1A No. 2 Grand Lake on Saturday before entering District 3-5A play next Friday. “One thing about our guys, they’re resilient. We had a great week of practice. We knew what LCA had to bring to the table. We respect them, and I think in the first half, we gave too much respect and didn’t play the way we were capable of.
“We knew if we made it into our type of game, we’d have a chance.”
It wasn’t even the New Iberia’s best defensive performance of the year. The veteran coach couldn’t put it ahead of the 24-23 win against Breaux Bridge, the defending Class 4A champions, on Dec. 27 during the St. Martinville Holiday Shootout. The defensive slugfest that game was makes sense considering the Tigers are coached by one of Russ’ former assistants, Chad Pourciau.
Still, the consensus in the New Iberia locker room after the victory was that Friday was a “top five” defensive effort. Statistically, it was tied for the third fewest amount of points they’ve surrendered all year.
“Just because of the number of scorers they have,” Russ said of LCA. “They’ve got three guys that can put it in the basket. Our guys accepted the challenge and locked in when we needed to do. When they made a run, we made a run by getting stops. That’s been our calling card all year — the fact that we can get stops when we need to. We limited them to one shot.”
Russ often reiterates that senior guards Stiles Jolivet and Jaquan Latula “set the tone,” but the contributions of Fusilier and Allen Walker, the latter of whom scored all eight of his points in the second half, make New Iberia much more dangerous.
“If (Fusilier and Walker) play like they played in spurts tonight, that makes us pretty good,” Russ said. “Another guy that’s coming along is (Quinton Cook). He didn’t play a lot of minutes, but he’s starting to get more confident and play really well. If Brennan Chatman and (Aaron Mandeville) stop playing cool and scared, we can really turn the corner.
"But the kids are going to play hard. They’re going to show up every night and compete. I coach them hard, and they work hard.”