Keven Williams, Acadiana
It's been a rough start offensively for the two-time defending Class 5A state champion Wreckin' Rams. But two weeks into District 3-5A play, it's beginning to come. Williams helped that cause with 181 yards and a score on 18 carries in the win over Southside.
Daylan Lunson, Iota
Few offenses in the Acadiana area have been consistently explosive as Iota's this season. Daylan Lunson did it again in Friday's 28-24 win over North Vermilion with 194 yards and two scores on 22 carries, including the game-winning, 4-yard run with 4:33 left to play.
Calep Jacob, Loreauville
One of the most consistently good performers through the first half of the season has been Loreauville quarterback Calep Jacob. In beating Kaplan 27-20, Jacob ran for 101 yards and a score on 11 carries and also completed eight passes for 141 yards and another touchdown.
Bryant Moore, Westminster
The Crusaders are off to a 5-0 start to the season and few are more responsible for that than workhorse running back Bryant Moore. In Friday's win over Highland Baptist, Moore rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown and also caught two passes for 25 more and another score.
Christian Thomas, New Iberia
No, his team didn't win the game, but it certainly wasn't because wide receiver Christian Thomas wasn't productive. All he did was catch 14 passes in a Wing-T offense for 231 yards and two touchdowns. His touchdown catches of 69 and 70 yards almost helped the Yellow Jackets to a big comeback win.