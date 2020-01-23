There will be almost as many teams as years of competition at this weekend’s 44th Annual Ken Cole Wrestling Invitational.
A total of 43 teams are expected to invade Comeaux High this weekend in hopes of winning one of the state’s most prestigious wrestling titles.
Action is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Friday and again at 9 a.m. Saturday with the finals tentatively scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday.
“This tournament is very important,” Comeaux senior Seth Menard said. “Down here, they call Ken Cole ‘The True State’, because it is all the wrestlers. It’s not separated by divisions like it is at State, so it’s very important.”
Teurlings Catholic won its first Ken Cole team trophy a year ago.
“I would say it’s just as big as state,” Rayne’s Miles Doucet said. “It’s one of my favorite tournaments and it’s the one I kind of strive and work for just as hard as state. It means a lot.”
The huge field brings together aspiring wrestlers with many different stories.
Rebels’ Carrier revitalized for stretch run
Certainly the idea was for Teurlings Catholic senior Matthew Carrier to win every match he wrestled during his senior season.
But when he was upset by Brother Martin’s Ethan Castex in the semifinals of the Louisiana Classics last weekend, Carrier didn’t allow the setback to overwhelm him.
Actually, he found some relief in it.
“Going undefeated was a big goal for me, but now that I’m not undefeated, I’m kind of over it now,” Carrier said. “It also kind of took some pressure off my shoulders. I’m more comfortable now. Now I’m glad I can wrestle not to just go undefeated, but I can wrestle for myself now.”
That doesn’t mean it wasn’t jarring for him. Not only was it his first loss for Carrier (33-1), who wrestled back to finish third, it was the first time he was taken down all season long.
Now he turns his attention to Ken Cole this weekend at Comeaux High.
“I just want to win a big tournament like this for me,” said Carrier, who won Ken Cole title last season.
At 113 last season, Carrier is at his natural weight class of 126 this season and has big plans to finish off this season with a state title after missing last year’s state event with a neck injury.
“I thought last year was my year,” he said. “Coming back this year at a weight class I really wanted to wrestle at is kind of bigger motivation for me to come back and win something now that I’m not hurt.”
Speaking of turning bad situations into good with perspective, Carrier and his Rebels teammates are still reeling from head coach Kent Masson being suspended for a calendar year for wrestling a kid in the wrong weight division.
“It’s kind of a big deal for us,” Carrier said. “Just a little mistake like that shows how strict some things can be in life. The rules and how you have to follow them. Coach Masson was very sincere about it with the team.
“He kind of made a lesson out of it to always do what’s right and even when there are consequences, always abide by those consequences.”
Rayne’s Doucet comfortable at new weight
It wasn’t part of his long-range plan, but things happen.
Instead of fighting it, Rayne senior Miles Doucet just basically went with the flow.
As a junior, he went 27-8 and was a Division II state finalist at 182 pounds. Then came this past fall.
“It was kind of an accident,” Doucet said. “During football season, I ate a little too much and when it came around for wrestling, it just felt comfortable at 220, so I stayed.”
Naturally, it didn’t take very long to notice a big difference.
“The biggest difference is the guys I wrestle are a lot stronger and a lot more meatier than the guys at 182,” Doucet said. “At 182, it was that mix of they’re strong but still kind of nimble. But at 220, you can take out all that nimbleness and you just have some big, strong guys.
“It was a learning curve, but once I got the hang of it, it was alright.”
So far, Doucet is off a 20-3 start to the season, but did have to take Louisiana Classics off last week with a knee injury.
“My biggest thing right now is my stamina and getting the feel for more throws and tying up and being more nimble at 220,” Doucet said. “It’ll help me get an advantage on bigger, slow guys if I’m a little bit more nimble.”
Carencro’s Williams closer to top shape
It wasn’t just a normal football season for Carencro junior workhorse back Kendrell Williams with 244 carries for 1,935 yards and 25 touchdowns.
That’s a lot of pounding, so it was no surprise that he had to ease his way into the wrestling season.
“It was a tough transition, coming off football, you have little aches and bruises,” Williams said. “I just have to get my wrestling conditioning back. By state, I’ll be ready to go.”
At the Greg Lavergne Parish Duals, the defending Division II state champion quickly displayed his potential with an undefeated showing, including a 3-2 win over Teurlings Catholic’s David Bernard.
With the Division II state tournament getting closer at Feb. 14-15 in Bossier City, Ken Cole is a major building block for a wrestler just getting his season going.
“It’s very important because you can get a lot of matches in and Ken Cole one of the biggest tournaments next to state,” Williams said. “You want to get in as many matches as possible.”
Comeaux’s Paul carrying undefeated mark
Carrying an undefeated 32-0 mark into this weekend’s Ken Cole Invitational after winning a Louisiana Classics crown last weekend leaves Comeaux’s Donald Paul with several emotions.
“It is a nice surprise on one hand,” Paul said.
No one really knows how possible it’s going to be to win every match.
“But on the other hand, I know how hard I’ve worked to get it. I know what’s in my heart, so it’s kind of half and half really.”
Like many heavyweights, the biggest upgrade for Paul has been his conditioning.
“My conditioning is much better this year,” said Paul, who pinned East Ascension’s Gavin Soniat to win La. Classics title. “Just keeping moving throughout the match. Last year, I’d gas out if I got to the third round.”
Rams’ Jackson hoping for breakthrough event
Acadiana’s Deonte Jackson represents a great majority of Ken Cole Invitational participants this weekend in search of his first high finish in the event.
“It’s a priority for me,” Jackson said. “This is a big tournament. I’m going to leave it all out on the mat Friday and Saturday.”
In many ways, that’s the level Jackson has reached during his senior season for the Rams with a 28-16 record so far at 170 pounds.
“I’m being much more aggressive,” Jackson said. “I’m looking for more ways to attack. I’m able to see more openings than last year. I’m also working a lot harder, always moving now, so I don’t get as tired on the mat.”
Comeaux’s Menard ready to turn the corner
If Comeaux’s Seth Menard doesn’t look quite as comfortable as a senior typically does at this weekend’s Ken Cole, don’t be alarmed.
In some ways, it’s like he’s starting over.
Last season, Menard finished third at 106 at Ken Cole and fifth at state.
This year, he’s wrestling all the way up to 138. Then add the fact that he’s been battling an injury, and it’s easy to see why Menard is a bit unsettled these days.
“So far it’s been tricky,” Menard said. “I’ve been dealing with a lot of injuries. I’m slowly having to relearn how to wrestle. It’s been tough, but I feel like I’m getting through it.”
Menard started at 125 last season and competed at 106. This year, he started a 135 and didn’t drop.
“Cutting was just way too much, so I just let go and I’m at 140 now and wrestling naturally,” Menard explained. “Having to relearn how to wrestle. I was so used to just using my strength against some of the little 108 kids and now all of these 140 big boys are way stronger than me, so I’m having to relearn how to wrestle again.”
Off to an 8-2 start to the season, Menard said he needs to “wok on a lot of stuff – neutral, top and bottom. It’s a whole other way of learning how to wrestle.”