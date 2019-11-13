One of the primary advantages of a rematch is familiarity.

Unfortunately for the Teurlings Catholic coaching staff, that won’t be the case when the No. 7-seeded Rebels entertain No. 10 Parkview Baptist of Baton Rouge in a 7 p.m. Division II first-round playoff game Friday.

“I think it’s an even matchup between the two teams,” Teurlings coach Dane Charpentier said. “I think it should be a great game.”

Perhaps, but all signs point toward a much different matchup than when the Eagles overcome a first-half deficit to roll past Teurlings 35-16 in last year’s opening playoff round.

Not only does Parkview have a new coaching staff, but the schemes have changed dramatically.

For decades, the Eagles were known for a powerful triple option rushing attack.

Stefan LeFors, who played at Christian Life, at Louisville and later was drafted by the Carolina Panthers before playing three seasons in the CFL, took over the program and shifted to a multiple spread attack.

So when Charpentier and his staff turned on the film, Parkview looked nothing like the team the Rebels had played last season.

“They run a ton of offense, and they run a ton of defense,” Charpentier said. “When you turn on the tape, they’ve got a lot of talented players. But no, they weren’t a lot of the same kids as the year before.”

Making the preparation even tougher is the variety of schemes Parkview employs.

“They’re not scared to show up and do something different,” Charpentier said. “It’s a little scary. You don’t know what they’re going to do on either side of the ball. They run spread, but they’ll also get in ‘22’ personnel with two tight ends and two running backs.

“Defensively, they play a 4-2-5 and then they’ll play a 3-3-stack. It’s kind of an unpredictable deal scheme-wise. You’ve just got to be prepared to block your base runs based on rules.”

Whatever the scheme is, offensive success essentially runs through quarterback Roman Mula and running back C.J. Golden.

“The quarterback runs all over the place,” Charpentier said. “When he drops back to pass, he doesn’t really drop back to pass. He drops back and runs. He drops back and he might pass. The key for us is we’ve got to send people that can actually contain him and tackle him.”

Mula has thrown for 727 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions, while running for 415 yards and nine scores.

“When he does get away, we’ve got to stay in coverage,” Charpentier added. “That’s one of the hardest things to teach kids. When a quarterback escapes, everybody wants to go get him, and then you leave people running wide open. Obviously, we have to stop the run, but we’ve got to contain the quarterback.”

The other big concern is defensive lineman DeSanto Rollins, who has committed to Ole Miss.

“We’re going to have to handle their defensive tackle (Rollins),” Charpentier said. “Defensively, they do a good job of not letting you throwing the ball in the middle. They keep a safety in the middle, they keep guys in the middle and kind of make you work the edges.”

The good news is the Rebels (6-4) have played well in recent weeks, especially in the passing game behind receiver Coleman Bond and red-hot tight end Noah Fontenot.

“We really had a good week of practice last week,” Charpentier said. “We got a little more confidence on offense. Some of the receivers are playing better. Devin Chavis and Coleman Bond have really had a couple good weeks of practice. Noah Fontenot scored three touchdowns last week.

“It’s kind of like basketball, whenever you can get in a little bit of a rhythm offensively, you kind of just hope that carries over to the next one.”

With Parkview’s defensive tendency, though, getting the ball to Fontenot could be tricky.

“He’s not a speed guy, so we’re going to have to get a little creative with him,” Charpentier said.

The Rebels offense typically centers around the passing of Sammy LeBlanc (136-264-8, 1,749 yds, 12 TDs) and the dual threat of running back Larkin Spring (163-714, nine TDs; 27-249, two TDs receiving).

“Some people look and see that it’s not a 10-0 or a 9-1 Parkview team, so they say they’re not good (at 5-5),” Charpentier explained. “But they actually are good, really good. They just got beat by some good teams.

“Whenever you get these teams out of Baton Rouge or New Orleans and you get a team that’s a four-loss or five-loss team, it’s not the same as a four or five-loss team over here. Everybody they play also has Division I players.”