When former LSU star Trev Faulk showed up to Lafayette Christian in 2016 to start coaching the Knights football team and implemented a rigorous summer workout program for all athletes at the school, Tommy Badon was more than skeptical.
“I ain’t going to lie, when Trev got there and he started that summer program, I’m like, ‘Damn, people are going to quit,’ " Badon said. “It was really hard.”
Badon had started the Knights track and field program two years prior after a 12-year stint at Westminster Christian as both the football and track coach, and he saw immediate results. The LCA boys and girls team won district titles in both seasons, and the boys team placed third at the Class 1A state meet in his first year.
But Faulk’s offseason program, which is split up into groups that rotate throughout the day, took LCA’s athletic programs to another level. LCA has won nine state championships over the last three years — three-peats in boys and girls basketball, back-to-back titles in football and a girls track title last year.
It’s hard for Badon — who left LCA after four years to return to his alma mater, UL, for his second tenure as an assistant track coach — to argue with the results of a program that helped establish a championship culture at the school.
“The kids took to it, and they realized that if you work, good things are going to happen in the end,” Badon said. “It kind of went from one sport to the next.”
That culture certainly didn’t change when Badon handed the reins of the LCA track program over to his former assistant coach, Reggie Williams. Williams, who serves as a defensive line coach on the football team, has experienced much of a change personally either.
“Beside the paperwork, no,” Williams said. “Same routine. Nothing changed. Coach Badon was a great head coach, and we made a promise to him that we were continue what he had started. That’s all we’re doing. He taught me a lot as an assistant. I just combined what I learned from him, and what I had already known. We just put it together, and it’s working out fine.”
Williams still has the defending-champion Lady Knights humming, having won the Region II-1A by 37 points.
“It is encouraging to see that everything is still rolling, and they’re doing well in all the sports. I would like to think that I did something to get it going right,” Badon said. “You never want to leave a school and things fall apart. I’m glad that Reggie done it because I’m the one that said Reggie deserves the job. He worked hard. He works hard. If somebody wants to go work at 5 in the morning, Reggie will go work with them. I mean, he really works hard.”
The LCA girls, which lost essentially only two key contributors from last year’s state championship team, qualified for state in 10 events. They claimed regional titles in three field events (long jump, triple jump and shot put), two relays (4x100 and 4x200) and one runnings event (3200).
“I love coach (Williams),” said LCA junior Autumn Chaisson, who won the long jump and was part of the two relay-winning teams. “I love the way he pushes us and encourages us to do our best. Regardless of how we compete and regardless of how well we do in the races, he’s always proud of us. He loves us to death.”
But the LCA boys team may have a shot at making noise at the state meet, too, after winning a regional championship by even more decisive margin them the girls. The Knights outscored second-place Hamilton Christian by 59 points and qualified for state in 12 events. They claimed regional crowns in four running events (200, 800, 1600 and 3200) and all three relays.
Despite all the trophies the school seems to racking up, Williams philosophy has nothing to do with championships.
“To be great is to be best that you can be, and that’s all I ask from my kids,” Williams said. “If you get first and you did your best, you’re great. If you get fifth and you did your best, you’re still great. It may not be great according to the world, in worldly standards. If you do your best, your absolute best, if you use all of your gifts and talents that God has given you to the fullest, you’re great. So it’s not about where we place. It’s just about doing your best.”