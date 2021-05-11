Lafayette Christian and St. Charles met up in the football and basketball playoffs, and they are scheduled to meet up once again, this time on the baseball field.
The No. 3-seeded Knights (29-4) are coming off a quarterfinals sweep over Ascension Episcopal and are set to take on the No. 2-seeded Comets (22-9-1) at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Division III semifinals at McMurry Park in Sulphur.
The Knights beat the Comets in the football and basketball playoffs but getting past them in baseball projects to be their toughest task yet.
“It’s going to be a grind,” Knights coach Greg Fontenot said. “(St. Charles) is an experienced team year in and year out. They’re weathered for this moment, but if we pitch and play defense well, we’ll be in any game. We played them a lot in other sports, so it should be a good matchup, and I’m pretty sure they’ll be looking for revenge. We’ve just got to get timely hits to get runners over.”
While the Comets are the more experienced team as far as getting to Sulphur, the Knights are 4-0 in the playoffs and have made few mistakes.
“It’s exciting,” Fontenot said. “The kids are handling this like we’ve been there before. They’ve been calm and have done a good job of getting work in like it’s any other game, but they’re definitely excited and ready for 10 a.m. Wednesday.”
The single elimination format is ideal for the Knights’ pitching, which features a strong one-two punch with senior Miles Justin and junior Hunter Lail.
"In a single elimination format, anything can happen," Fontenot said. "Our starting pitchers (Justin and Lail) compose themselves well and command the strike zone, and we have a couple guys that could come out of the (bullpen) if needed. I know (St. Charles) has a few guys that can throw it. They’re not overpowering, but they’ll come out competitive.”
The Knights’ lineup is led by center fielder Brylan Green, who recently started batting third, and the Comets are led by shortstop Cade Pregeant.
“I have total faith in our nine guys in the lineup,” Fontenot said. “We struggled a little against AES, but in the second game once Brylan (Green) hit that two-run homer, it looked like the way we’ve been hitting in the past. Their shortstop Cade (Pregeant) is electric and gets them going kind of like Brylan for us. We need to do a good job of keeping him off the bases.”
“Brylan led off for us the first 27 games, but we decided to switch things up after the Notre Dame game. I think it’s paid off for us."
The Knights will take on the winner of No. 1 Notre Dame and No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas at 6 p.m. Friday if they advance.
“It’s pretty surreal, especially for our three seniors,” Fontenot said. “Just them sticking it out and our junior class too that have been there and been through the grind. (Wednesday) morning when we walk through the gates of Sulphur, it will be a great story to tell and how they made it through adversity. Hopefully we’ll come out on top.”
“It would be fun to see them (Notre Dame) again in the finals. They’re gritty and got good arms, so it doesn’t surprise me that they came back against Menard. They showed why they were the No. 1 team. It would be fun to get a rematch of the district championship game on a lot bigger stage with a lot more on the line.”